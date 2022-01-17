Kanye West slammed by PETA over skinned monkey artwork for 'Eazy'

Calling the single artwork 'disturbing', PETA have criticised the rapper saying "their lives aren’t easy when we abuse & kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has found himself in hot water with animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after revealing the artwork for his latest single 'Eazy', which features an image of a skinned monkey.

The artwork for the track, which features The Game and samples Eazy-E's 'Eazy Duz It' was captioned: "My life was never easy", which saw Instagram instantly flagged the photo as 'sensitive content'.

Taking to Instagram to call out the DONDA rapper, the statement read:

"The disturbing image of a skinned monkey that @kanyewest shared serves as a reminder that there’s no real difference between humans and other animals. Their lives aren’t easy when we abuse and kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment — they’re not ours to abuse for any reason. #EndSpeciesism".

Continuing to share their thoughts on the artwork, PETA president Ingrid Newkirk spoke to Billboard saying:

"The photo is reminiscent of the monkeys PETA has found, sometimes heads, sometimes hands, sometimes the whole body, in meat markets around the world".

He adds: "and it makes it clear that when you remove the fur you can’t miss that there’s a person in there, that they are fellow primates, and do not belong to us to abuse for any purpose – not in laboratories, roadside zoos, movies, or meat markets".

This verse is something!!! 🔥🔥



Also…The Game never drops 💩 projects #TheGame #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/oqywavBcAJ — Ear To The Streets Podcast (@ETTSPODCAST) January 15, 2022

It's being reported that Kanye was sending shots at his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson in the new track.

After a snippet of the track leaked online, fans noticed that Yé directedly name dropped Pete in the song rapping: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".

This comes Kim confirmed her romance with the SNL comedian after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.

Kanye West reportedly and his new girlfriend in actress Julia Fox, after the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress confirmed their new romance after opening up about their 'instant connection' to Interview Magazine.