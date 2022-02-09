Kanye West spotted out with Kim look-alike amid Julia Fox romance

The rapper has been spotted out in Malibu with a model who resembles his ex-wife. The outing comes amid his romance with actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West was spotted out with a woman who has been dubbed a 'Kim Kardashian look-alike' as she strikingly resembles his ex-wife.

On Monday (Feb 7) the 44-year-old rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2, at Nobu in Malibu.

Ye and his guests then headed to the Sunny Vodka party at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy, according to US Weekly.

Chaney Jones, 24, sports a black catsuit paired with knee-high boots and glasses in an Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

Model Chaney Jones, fans claim to be the spitting image of Kardashian, 41, was spotted leaving with Ye.

Jones, 24, was spotted in a a tight-fitted black catsuit, knee-high boots and blue glasses.

While this was the first time that the social media star was spotted hanging out with Ye, it wasn't the first time they have been around each other.

Kim Kardashian spotted wearing a black catsuit during the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (Jan 30) Ye and Jones were both spotted in Malibu. The 24-year-old model was later photographed sitting behind West at a basketball game played by the Donda Doves.

However, Jones has further sparked romance rumours between the pair after she posted a series of photos with a cryptic message on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb 1).

The model captioned her selfies "His muse", while posing in an all-leather outfit, similar to an iconic Kim 'fit.

The private Donda 2 listening party was attended by star-studded guests such as; Drake, Offset, Gunna, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Travis Scott – who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner.

The event comes in the midst of Ye's and Kim's ongoing drama since she filed for divorce in February 2021.

It all kicked off when Ye accused Kardashian of not inviting him to daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party on Instagram Live, saying: “I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support".

The "Gold Digger" rapper alleged that the beauty mogul wouldn’t give him the address of the party.

Ye later claimed that Scott, 30, gave him the address so he could attend the event put on for his daughter's birthday.

This month, West and Kim went back and forth after she responded to his claims with a lengthy Instagram post.

Nevertheless, Ye still claims that Kim was keeping the kids from him and also claimed that she accused him of putting a hit on her.

The former couple also argued over Kardashian’s decision to allow their eldest daughter, North, to have a TikTok account.

In December 2021, Kim filed a motion to legally terminate her marital status and be declared single.

Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.