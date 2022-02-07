Kylie Jenner welcomes baby boy with Travis Scott

7 February 2022, 10:41

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 🥳

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second child with Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the first image of her new born on Instagram last night (Feb 6) captioning it: '💙 2/2/22'.

Kylie Jenner's baby bump: 11 photos during her pregnancy

The couple, who are already parents to three year old daughter Stormi Webster, confirmed they welcomed their second child on 2nd February 2022.

Kylie Jenner shares first image of her second child on Instagram
Kylie Jenner shares first image of her second child on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Back in September, the billionaire beauty mogul announced that she and Travis are expecting another baby, sharing a sweet montage of video clips from special moments in their pregnancy.

In one of the clips, you see the 24 year-old reality sharing the moment she told her mother, Kris Jenner, about her pregnancy.

She also included other cute moments, such as her ultrasound baby scan, her and Travis celebrating and Stormi holding her belly.

Kylie Jenner shows her pregnant baby bump in surprise video
Kylie Jenner shows her pregnant baby bump in surprise video. Picture: Instagram

Fans instantly took to Instagram to speculate on what Kylie and Travis would name their newborn child.

The names on the list, which was titled 'Baby #2 Names' included – Raini, Windi, Cloudi, Humidi, Sunni, Dri, Breezi and Coldi.

Clearly, fans were inspired by the weather, as the names are a funny take on their first child's 'Stormi's' name.

Back in 2018, Kylie gave to Stormi after taking a break from social media in an attempt to hide her first pregnancy.

She later confirmed that she was indeed pregnant by releasing a video on YouTube titled 'To Our Daughter'. Stormi recently turned four a couple days before the birthday of the new baby.

Neither Kylie or Travis have revealed the name of the baby.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. Picture: Getty

