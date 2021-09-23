10 photos of Kylie Jenner's baby bump

23 September 2021, 12:32

Here are some of the cutest pictures of Kylie Jenner and her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner confirmed rumours that she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott after rumours had circulated.

Kylie Jenner fans think she has confirmed the gender of her baby

The pair welcomed are already parents to three year old daughter Stormi Webster - who they welcomed to the world in February of 2018.

Fans of the beauty mogul were stunned when Kylie introduced Stormi to the world, having kept her pregnancy a secret for the entire nine months.

The star announced her daughter's birth via Instagram, with a picture of her daughters hand around her thumb, captioned: 'Stormi Webster', followed by an angel emoji.

Stormi's birth was announced via Instagram
Stormi's birth was announced via Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner
Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret
Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

The reality star and the rapper continued to shared their daughter's birth with an adorable completion video, sharing memories captured during the pregnancy.

The video showed videos of Kylie and Travis, as well as Kylie's friends and family sharing their love for Stormi.

However, the star opted to share the journey carrying her second child with the world and has since been providing adorable pictures with her baby bump.

Here are ten of the sweetest snaps.

  1. Kylie showed off her bump in her adorable announcement video

    Kylie hugged her bump
    Kylie hugged her bump. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  2. The video showed Stormi kissing the bump

    Stormi showed her new sibling some love
    Stormi showed her new sibling some love. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  3. Travis hugged Kylie's bump as she shared the news with him

    The parents shared an adorable intimate moment
    The parents shared an adorable intimate moment. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  4. Kylie looked angelic posing in an all black look

    Kylie shared multiple bump pics in her announcement video
    Kylie shared multiple bump pics in her announcement video. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  5. Kylie shared cute bump looks on her Instagram story

    Kylie looked chic on her story
    Kylie looked chic on her story. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  6. Kylie has been serving looks with her bump

    The business mogul has been giving fans maternity looks
    The business mogul has been giving fans maternity looks. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  7. The star has stunned in an orange over-sized look

    The star was spotted in a flattering oversized look
    The star was spotted in a flattering oversized look. Picture: Getty

  8. Kylie wore white head to toe, showing off her adorable bump

    Kylie stunned in white
    Kylie stunned in white. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  9. The star claimed her belly was "getting big" via her story

    Kylie showed fans her bump whilst she sat in her car
    Kylie showed fans her bump whilst she sat in her car. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

  10. Kylie wore an all-over lace body suit

    The star turned head with the black lace fit
    The star turned head with the black lace fit. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

What is your favourite of Kylie's maternity looks?

