10 photos of Kylie Jenner's baby bump

Here are some of the cutest pictures of Kylie Jenner and her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner confirmed rumours that she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott after rumours had circulated.

The pair welcomed are already parents to three year old daughter Stormi Webster - who they welcomed to the world in February of 2018.

Fans of the beauty mogul were stunned when Kylie introduced Stormi to the world, having kept her pregnancy a secret for the entire nine months.

The star announced her daughter's birth via Instagram, with a picture of her daughters hand around her thumb, captioned: 'Stormi Webster', followed by an angel emoji.

Stormi's birth was announced via Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

The reality star and the rapper continued to shared their daughter's birth with an adorable completion video, sharing memories captured during the pregnancy.

The video showed videos of Kylie and Travis, as well as Kylie's friends and family sharing their love for Stormi.

However, the star opted to share the journey carrying her second child with the world and has since been providing adorable pictures with her baby bump.

Here are ten of the sweetest snaps.

Kylie showed off her bump in her adorable announcement video Kylie hugged her bump. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner The video showed Stormi kissing the bump Stormi showed her new sibling some love. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner Travis hugged Kylie's bump as she shared the news with him The parents shared an adorable intimate moment. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner Kylie looked angelic posing in an all black look Kylie shared multiple bump pics in her announcement video. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner Kylie shared cute bump looks on her Instagram story Kylie looked chic on her story. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner Kylie has been serving looks with her bump The business mogul has been giving fans maternity looks. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner The star has stunned in an orange over-sized look The star was spotted in a flattering oversized look. Picture: Getty Kylie wore white head to toe, showing off her adorable bump Kylie stunned in white. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner The star claimed her belly was "getting big" via her story Kylie showed fans her bump whilst she sat in her car. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner Kylie wore an all-over lace body suit The star turned head with the black lace fit. Picture: Instagram: @KylieJenner

