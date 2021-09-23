10 photos of Kylie Jenner's baby bump
23 September 2021, 12:32
Here are some of the cutest pictures of Kylie Jenner and her baby bump.
Kylie Jenner confirmed rumours that she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott after rumours had circulated.
The pair welcomed are already parents to three year old daughter Stormi Webster - who they welcomed to the world in February of 2018.
Fans of the beauty mogul were stunned when Kylie introduced Stormi to the world, having kept her pregnancy a secret for the entire nine months.
The star announced her daughter's birth via Instagram, with a picture of her daughters hand around her thumb, captioned: 'Stormi Webster', followed by an angel emoji.
The reality star and the rapper continued to shared their daughter's birth with an adorable completion video, sharing memories captured during the pregnancy.
The video showed videos of Kylie and Travis, as well as Kylie's friends and family sharing their love for Stormi.
However, the star opted to share the journey carrying her second child with the world and has since been providing adorable pictures with her baby bump.
Here are ten of the sweetest snaps.
-
Kylie showed off her bump in her adorable announcement video
-
The video showed Stormi kissing the bump
-
Travis hugged Kylie's bump as she shared the news with him
-
Kylie looked angelic posing in an all black look
-
Kylie shared cute bump looks on her Instagram story
-
Kylie has been serving looks with her bump
-
The star has stunned in an orange over-sized look
-
Kylie wore white head to toe, showing off her adorable bump
-
The star claimed her belly was "getting big" via her story
-
Kylie wore an all-over lace body suit
What is your favourite of Kylie's maternity looks?
