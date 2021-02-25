Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Is Travis Scott dropping a new album?

Travis Scott revealed new details on his new album 'Upotia' during a recent interview with I-D Magazine.

The "Goosebumps" rapper explained that he is developing a new sound for his upcoming project.

Travis said: “I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound".

He continued “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really."

Travis Scott reveals he's working on a "new sound:" for his new album. Picture: Getty

"That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.” Travis told the publication.

He added "“I want to make a f**king new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy.”

Travis Scott initially teased 'Utopia' for the first time on in late summer 2020.

On the second year anniversary of his 'ASTROWORLD' release, he celebrated it on social media while cryptically teasing his new album 'Utopia'.

In August 2020, the "SICKO MODE" rapper posted a handwritten note on Twitter, which read: "Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that's still one of my favorites!!! Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you."

He added, "Let's keep the ride going see you in Utopia."