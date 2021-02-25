Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': Release date, tracklist, features & more
25 February 2021, 17:48
The Houston rapper has confirmed his new album 'Utopia' will be dropping this year.
Travis Scott has geared up his fans after releasing new details about his highly-aniticapted new album 'Utopia'.
Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott
Following the 2018 release of his third studio album 'ASTROWORLD', there is nothing but great expectations from the stars forthcoming project.
The Houston native's last album enlisted some of the biggest names in pop/rap music, including; Frank Ocean, Drake, The Weeknd, James Blake, Philip Bailey, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Gunna, Nav, Quavo, Takeoff, Juice Wrld, Sheck Wes, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver and others.
But what does Travis Scott have in store for his upcoming album?
Find out more details on the album below.
-
Is Travis Scott dropping a new album?
Travis Scott revealed new details on his new album 'Upotia' during a recent interview with I-D Magazine.
The "Goosebumps" rapper explained that he is developing a new sound for his upcoming project.
Travis said: “I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound".
He continued “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really."
"That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.” Travis told the publication.
He added "“I want to make a f**king new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy.”
Travis Scott initially teased 'Utopia' for the first time on in late summer 2020.
On the second year anniversary of his 'ASTROWORLD' release, he celebrated it on social media while cryptically teasing his new album 'Utopia'.
Happy Astroversary pic.twitter.com/7JiT35ji72— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 4, 2020
In August 2020, the "SICKO MODE" rapper posted a handwritten note on Twitter, which read: "Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that's still one of my favorites!!! Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you."
He added, "Let's keep the ride going see you in Utopia."
-
When is Travis Scoot's new album being released?
During a recent interview with I.D Magazine, Travis Scott revealed that 'Utopia' will deifnitely be dropping this year.
Infact, to quote the rappers words, he said his new album will be “coming soon. You can bet that.”
The rapper also revealed that the COVID-19 restrictions of quarantine enabled him to be “way more productive” without concerts and travel on the agenda.
“You in the crib, and I got the studio at home and I have the peace to record all day, you know? Obviously like, you lose a little bit by not being able to travel and, you know, just see the earth.” the star told the publication.
-
Who will feature on Travis Scott's new album?
As for now, there is no guarantee who will be on Travis Scott's new album as there is no official track listing.
The star has also revealed that he is switching up his sound, making it hard to guess who may be on his new album.
-
What is the tracklist to Travis Scott's new album?
There is no official tracklist to Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' as of yet.
However, Genius has put together a list of songs that are to be confirmed and that are already out, which may appear on the project. See below.
1. Highest In The Room
2.The Last Time
3. Niagara Falls Ft 21 Savage
4. Franchise (featuring M.I.A and 21 Savage)
5. Franchise Remix (featuring Future, M.I.A and 21 Savage)
This article will be updated with relevant information when it is released.