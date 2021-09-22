Kylie Jenner's 'Kylie Baby' line: Products, prices & more

Here's everything you need to know about 'Kylie Baby'.

Kylie Jenner has announced her latest business venture - 'Kylie Baby', which comes off the back of her recent swimwear line 'Kylie Swim'.

Kylie shared that 'Kylie Baby' is inspired by her own parenting journey. The line is said to "take extra care of sensitive skin and delicate hair.".

Here's everything you need to know about the stars latest line.

What products does 'Kylie Baby' sell? Kylie has announced her new product line with a photoshoot that shows the full product line. The products featured include a bubble bath, lotion, shampoo and conditioner. Kylie has showcased four products. Picture: Kylie Skin When does 'Kylie Baby' launch? The 24 year old has confirmed that fans can expect Kylie Baby products to be launched on September 28th, 2021. Fans previously suspected the new product line when a empty Instagram page with the 'Kylie Baby' handle appeared. However, the star has only just launched the products. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner (@kyliebaby) Where can you buy 'Kylie Baby'? The infant focused line is available at the stars website 'kyliebaby.com'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) How much are 'Kylie Baby' products? Kylie is yet to announce the price of 'Kylie Baby'. This page will be updated as more information becomes available. Is 'Kylie Baby' vegan and hypoallergenic? Kylie baby is both vegan and hypoallergenic - which means it is unlikely to cause an allergic reaction.

Fans can follow: @KylieBaby on Instagram for updates.