Kylie Jenner fans think she has confirmed the gender of her baby

22 September 2021, 11:32

Kylie Jenner fans think the star has been dropping hints.

Kylie Jenner recently confirmed rumours that she is expecting her second child, with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner baby name theories go viral

Since the reality star dropped the news with a sweet Instagram video, fans have been on the look out for more information.

Kylie Jenner set rumours off when she posted a recent picture of her daughter Stormi, captioning the post "Favourite girl" followed by a blue heart emoji.

Social media users flocked to the comments of the post, convinced that the specific use of "girl" meant baby number two was going to be a boy.

Kylie posted a picture of Stormi
Kylie posted a picture of Stormi. Picture: Instagram
Fans believed the captioned revealed Kylie's sending babies gender
Fans believed the captioned revealed Kylie's sending babies gender. Picture: Instagram

However, fans believe that the star has giving clues again - with the release of her 'Kylie Baby' line.

The stars latest venture is said to be inspired by her three year old, Stormi.

The vegan and hypoallergenic is said to be "a dream" of the stars, who wished "to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care" - inspired by her own parenting journey.

'Kylie Baby' is inspired by the stars own journey
'Kylie Baby' is inspired by the stars own journey. Picture: Instagram: @kyliejenner

Fans have been more captivated by the stars choose of colour for her promo pictures, which feature her and Stormi, wearing blue.

One Instagram user took to the comments, writing: "so it's a boy".

Kylie posted a blue themed promo shoot
Kylie posted a blue themed promo shoot. Picture: Instagram: @kyliejenner
Fans are convinced
Fans are convinced. Picture: Instagram

Twitter users also chimed in on the speculation, with one writing: I think kylie’s baby will be a boy".

Then writing: "because in the promo picture she and stormi are wearing blue and like theres just a lot of blue going on if you look. watch me be wrong".

Fans have also speculated the name of the beauty moguls second baby, with a fan theory on Instagram going viral.

The list of possible names is based off of the stars first child 'Stormi's' name, such as: 'Raini' and 'Sunni' - other fans have also speculated 'Astro'.

Do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's second baby will be a boy?

Let us know: @Capitalxtra.

