Kylie Jenner fans think she just announced her baby’s gender

Kylie Jenner fans think she just announced her baby’s gender. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner is allegedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner is yet to address the ongoing rumours that she's expecting a second child with Travis Scott, but the internet is abuzz with theories about her alleged pregnancy.

The latest is that the makeup mogul, 24, secretly revealed the gender of her child in an Instagram post.

Yesterday (24 Aug), Kylie uploaded a photo montage of her three-year-old daughter Stormi with the caption "favorite girl" and a blue heart, and fans quickly began hunting for clues.

Fans think Kylie secretly revealed the gender of her child in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Jenner captioned the post "favorite girl" with a blue heart. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The common conclusion? Well, some fans think that the blue heart and the emphasis on Stormi being her 'favorite girl' means that Kylie is expecting a baby boy.

"So I may have read a little much into this tweet but… I think @KylieJenner is trying to tell us that she’s having a boy," tweeted one user.

"cute of @KylieJenner to announce she’s having a boy without even announcing her pregnancy," suggested another, while one mused, "wait so did she just…announce she’s having a boy with this tweet or am I high".

So I may have read a little much into this tweet but… I think @KylieJenner is trying to tell us that she’s having a boy. https://t.co/scNxgiRhus — viviana (@thatchikviv) August 24, 2021

cute of @KylieJenner to announce she’s having a boy without even announcing her pregnancy 💙 https://t.co/08FBi0eBi4 — potato w eyes (@apotatoweyes) August 24, 2021

wait so did she just…announce she’s having a boy with this tweet or am I high — dw (@ushyygushyyy) August 24, 2021

Kylie is yet to address the speculation.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister and on-off boyfriend Travis, 30, welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018 after a heavily-rumoured pregnancy, which Jenner kept hidden form the public.

Earlier this month, various publications broke the news of Kylie's alleged pregnancy, with TMZ reporting that Kylie is in the "very early stages".

Kylie's father, Caitlyn Jenner, further fuelled the rumours after confirming that she has another grandchild on the way.

The 71-year-old said during a visit to The Toy Store in Northern California’s Quincy, "I keep telling the girls - they’re not too excited about this, but - I wanna go for 30. Thirty grandchildren. It’s a round number."

"I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that’s 19, so we only got 10 to go."