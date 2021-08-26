Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott labelled 'out of touch' after gifting Stormi yellow school bus

26 August 2021, 11:40

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott labelled 'out of touch' after gifting Stormi yellow school bus. Picture: Getty

The wealthy parents have been slammed for "pretending to be middle class" by gifting their daughter Stormi a yellow school bus.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been slammed for “being out of touch" after surprising their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to a yellow school bus, as a gift.

On Tuesday (Aug 24) the 24-year-old beauty mogul shared a series of photos of her daughter, Stormi, standing next to a school bus.

She shared another of the three-year-old walking down the empty aisles on her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner reveals Travis Scott gifted Stormi a yellow bus as she desired to be on one. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her,” Kylie wrote on Instagram on a photo of Stormi hugging the side of the bus.

While Stormi seemed pleased with the gift, many fans found the gift strange. Some fans sympathised with Stormi not having a "normal" childhood and wanting to have one.

Kylie Jenner shares a photo of Stormi on the yellow school bus. Picture: Instagram/@Kyliejenner

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Kylie and Travis buying Stormi a yellow school bus because all she wanted to do was be a normal kid and ride on one is the most dystopian, surreal, depressing, and funny thing I’ve ever seen".

Another user added: “Stormi got gifted a school bus??? Rich people will do the most to try and seem normal.”

Fans also claimed the purchase could have been better off with someone or a company who is in need of the yellow school bus, who could make real use out of it.

Others claimed the parents were “pretending to be middle-class” with the gift, which proved how “out of touch” Kylie and Travis are with reality.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018. Picture: Getty

“Stormi got to play make-believe poor today,” one fan joking wrote on the social media platform, while another user added: “Stormi is so rich her dad Travis surprised her with a yellow school bus so she can act middle class for the day.”

Adding to the criticism, another fan wrote: “Rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for Stormi to sit on.”

