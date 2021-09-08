How far along is Kylie Jenner? When is she due to give birth?

Fans are speculating when Kylie Jenner's baby will arrive following announcement video.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to confirm rumours that she is pregnant.

The star posted an adorable video which showed reactions from various family members including her mother, Kris Jenner.

This will be Kylie's second child with rapper Travis Scott.

But when can fans expect the pairs baby to be welcomed into the world?

Kylie fans have been speculating that the fan is expecting her second child for months, with sources announcing the news on August 20th.

However, the star kept quiet - posting pictures of herself that would make it appear as though she was not pregnant.

Kylie then posted a video montage that showed her daughter, Stormi learning the news as well as herself and boyfriend Travis Scott celebrating.

This will be the pairs second child. Picture: Getty

Kylie kept her previous pregnancy a secret, with fans only learning the news about her daughter Stormi's arrival after she was born.

The star made the reveal with a similar adorable video, as well as a picture of her baby - captioned with her name 'Stormi Webster'.

Kylie also released a statement about why she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret; saying she was apologetic for keeping the secret from fans, however wanted to prepare herself for the "role of a lifetime".

Kylie apologised for keeping the secret from fans. Picture: Instagram

However, now Kylie has confirmed she is expecting baby number two - fans are wondering when the reality stars second child is due; with one fan tweeting "someone do the math and figure out when Kylie's baby is due".

The stars fairly large bump appeared in the video, which made it appear as though she war along.

As well as this, the doctor is heard saying they could hear the babies heartbeat which occurs at around six-eight weeks.

someone do the math and figure out when Kylie’s baby is due — kiara (@hrryfiIms) September 8, 2021

Sources are suspecting that Kylie is due to give birth in February 2022, which would mean the baby would share a birthday month with Stormi.

Fans also confirm this suspicion, tweeting: "Watch Kylie have another baby in February".

Watch Kylie have another baby in February 😂 — victoriajeanreyes (@victoriajreyes) August 20, 2021

Kylie and Travis are yet to confirm the due date, or the gender, of their second child.