Kylie Jenner confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott in new video

8 September 2021, 07:17 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 08:13

Kylie Jenner pregnant as star confirms second baby with Travis Scott in sweet video
Kylie Jenner pregnant as star confirms second baby with Travis Scott in sweet video. Picture: Getty/instagram

The beauty mogul has announced she is pregnant with her and Travis' second child in a touching video – including special moments from her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott. Fans had previously speculated that the star is expecting, but she has now officially confirmed her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner fans think she just announced her baby’s gender

The 24-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to make the announcement with a touching video, debuting her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in her pregnancy announcement video.
Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in her pregnancy announcement video. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Pregnancy rumours began swirling last month, when fans came up with theories about why she could be pregnant. However, Kylie stayed silent on the news until now.

On Tuesday night (Sept 7) Kylie Jenner shared a touching video from moments of her pregnancy.

In the video, Travis is then seen wrapping his arms around Kylie's tummy before the couple and Stormi went to the hospital to have the first ultrasound.

"Are you ready to go to Mommy's doctor?" asks Kylie, to which Stormi excitingly replied: "Yes!"

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The pair welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018.
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The pair welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie and Scott look very happy after the doctor tells them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat".

The beauty mogul also shared footage of the special moment where she revealed she was pregnant to her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner stuns in an all-black outfit, with her baby bump on show,
Kylie Jenner stuns in an all-black outfit, with her baby bump on show,. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Stormi presented her grandmother with an envelope with the ultrasound pictures inside of it.

Kris goes through the images and asks Kylie: "Are you pregnant?!" Kris immediately bursts into tears before turning to Stormi and saying "We're gonna have a baby!"

She continued: "This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

Kylie films herself cradling her blossoming bump in a white sports bra and grey sweatpants.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner shared footage of her 24th birthday celebrations, where she blows out candles on her cake in an cosy intimate setting.

Then, Kylie shows off her bump as Stormi cuddles her and kisses her belly, shouting "Baby!". Kylie has not yet announced the baby's gender.

Travis and Kylie have dated on and off since 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, 3, in 2018. In June, reports claimed the pair got back together.

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

