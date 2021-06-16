Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

The beauty mogul and rapper have fuelled rumours that they have reconciled and are back in a relationship. Here's everything we know so far...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the most popular couples in pop culture. Now, the pair have 'confirmed' they are back together.

Since they first got together in 2017, the pair have continuously served looks together, become the internets 'couple goals' and they welcomed their beautiful daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2017 after the pair enjoyed a Coachella party together. Picture: Getty

The billionaire beauty mogul split from the "Goosebumps" rapper in October 2019, but they remained committed to coparenting.

However, in recent months, fans have speculated that the pair have reconciled and gotten back together.

Now, the pair have seemingly confirmed they are back together. Here's what we know so far...