Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

16 June 2021, 11:53

The beauty mogul and rapper have fuelled rumours that they have reconciled and are back in a relationship. Here's everything we know so far...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the most popular couples in pop culture. Now, the pair have 'confirmed' they are back together.

Travis Scott 'confirms' Kylie Jenner relationship after calling her ‘wifey’

Since they first got together in 2017, the pair have continuously served looks together, become the internets 'couple goals' and they welcomed their beautiful daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2017 after the pair enjoyed a Coachella party together.
The billionaire beauty mogul split from the "Goosebumps" rapper in October 2019, but they remained committed to coparenting.

However, in recent months, fans have speculated that the pair have reconciled and gotten back together.

Now, the pair have seemingly confirmed they are back together. Here's what we know so far...

  1. Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

    On Tuesday (Jun 15) Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'confirmed' reconciliation rumours as they put on a cosy display at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City.

    The pair were pictured on the red carpet, looking close and initimate.

    Kylie and Travis attended the event with their three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

    Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City.
    Travis referred to Jenner, 23, as his 'wifey' while gushing over his family during his heartfelt acceptance speech.

    Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,' declared 29-year-old Scott, who was recognized for his 'contributions in fashion, design, entrepreneurship, the arts, and social justice,' according to Billboard.

    A source told People that Travis and Kylie 'were being very sweet and cute together' behind-the-scenes and that the lovebirds 'were holding hands and seemed fully back on.'The reconciliation comes 20 months after the couple shocked fans when they called it quits in October 2020.

    Jenner seemingly made their reconciliation Instagram official, when she shared a photo with Scott.

    In the photo, Scott tightly has his hands around Jenner's waist, while standing closely behind her.

    Fans immediately took to the comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the pair 'getting back together'.

    One fan wrote: "SOOOOOOO…This is an announcement?", while another added "I missed u guys so much.".

    Fans are excited to see Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite.
  2. Times the pair have sparked rumours that they are back together

    May 2021 - Disneyland Paris trip

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked rumours they were back together when they enjoyed a VIP trip to Disneyland with their daughter Stormi, 3.

    Kylie Jenner shares photo of herself, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi, on a ride at Disneyland.
    May 2021 - Travis Mother's Day tribute

    Travis Scott's mothers day tribute to Kylie sparked rumours they were back together.

    Along with two photos of Kylie and Stormi, Scott wrote, "Of all the special things in life / The big ones and small / A mamas love and rage and tenderness / Is the most special of them all."

    One fan commented "Trylie is back 😩🔥🖤", while others left comments of the same sentiment.

    May 2021 - Travis Scott birthday bash and dinner at Komondo

    Travis Scott and Kylie sparked rumours they had reconciled their romance after celebrating the rapper's birthday at Komondo in Miami.

    The pair went for a luxury dinner date, then later headed to the club.

    They went to LIV nightclub, where Kylie and Travis were seen embracing each other on the dance floor.

    Travis Scott caressed Kylie Jenner's foot while they celebrated his birthday at LIV nightclub.
