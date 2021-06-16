Travis Scott 'confirms' Kylie Jenner relationship after calling her ‘wifey’

Travis Scott 'confirms' Kylie Jenner relationship after calling her ‘wifey’. Picture: Getty

The rapper called her his 'wifey' during an acceptance speech at the Parsons Benefit event in New York.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appear to have rekindled their romance, if their latest red carpet appearance is anything to go by.

The 'Goosebumps' rapper, 29, and the Kylie Skin founder, 23, put on a very cosy display at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City on Tuesday (15 Jun) alongside their daughter Stormi.

Kylie accompanied Travis to the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit with their daughter, Stormi. Picture: Getty

During the ceremony, Travis, who was one of the evening's honourees, referred to Jenner as his 'wifey' during his acceptance speech.

"Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," said Scott, who was recognised for his 'contributions in fashion, design, entrepreneurship, the arts, and social justice.'

A source disclosed to People that Travis and Kylie were "being very sweet and cute together" during the event, and that they were "holding hands and seemed fully back on."

Kylie shared a cosy photo of herself and her ex-boyfriend before the event, with Travis wrapping his arms around her waist. She captioned the post, "24 hours in NYC".

Kylie posted a cosy photo of herself and her ex-boyfriend before the event. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Jenner wore a vintage 1987 Jean Paul Gaultier bustier dress in a deep green tone with matching green mesh gloves, while Scott wore a slick black suit. Stormi stood by their side in a cute black dress with white and blue trainers.

Kylie and Travis announced their split in October 2019 after over two years of dating but have continued to successfully co-parent Stormi, with the former couple even quarantining together during the pandemic.