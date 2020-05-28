Kylie Jenner fans shocked by ‘lookalike’ baby photos of her and daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner shares throwback of herself alongside a photo of Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner has left fans shocked after sharing a photo of her younger self alongside her daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying quarantine with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The 22-year-old has been sharing cute snaps of her posted up with her baby girl.

In a recent post on Instagram, the beauty mogul shared a side-by-side photo of herself when she was younger, besides a photo of Stormi.

A Kylie fan page created a split photo of Kylie and Stormi, which Kylie then uploaded onto her Instagram story on Thursday (May 28).

In the adorable montage, Kylie and Stormi looked to be around the same age and were both being cradled in someone's arms.

Kylie Jenner shares adorable throwback in side-by-side photo with daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

The throwback photo showed Kylie wearing a blunt bowl haircut, with a cute pink ballerina costume.

Both Kylie and Stormi showed off their beautiful smiles while having a photo taken in their individual photos.

Earlier this month, Jenner referred to daughter Stormi – who she shares with Travis Scott– as her 'twin' in a similar side-by-side.

Underneath the photo on the fan page, the comments were flooded with comments saying how similar they look to each other.

One fan wrote "Omg they have the same smile", while another user wrote "Oh wow! Her daughter looks like her!"

Fans comment underneath the side-by-side photo. Picture: Instagram

Fans point out the similarities between Kylie and Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Fans are shocked at how much Kylie and Stormi 'lookalike'. Picture: Instagram

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February, 2018, after having made the decision to hide her pregnancy for the full-term.

However, the internet sensation shares the sweetest images and videos of the tot.

