Kylie Jenner fans shocked by ‘lookalike’ baby photos of her and daughter Stormi

28 May 2020, 11:23

Kylie Jenner shares throwback of herself alongside a photo of Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares throwback of herself alongside a photo of Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner has left fans shocked after sharing a photo of her younger self alongside her daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying quarantine with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The 22-year-old has been sharing cute snaps of her posted up with her baby girl.

Kylie Jenner responds to Drake calling her a 'side-piece' in leaked song

In a recent post on Instagram, the beauty mogul shared a side-by-side photo of herself when she was younger, besides a photo of Stormi.

A Kylie fan page created a split photo of Kylie and Stormi, which Kylie then uploaded onto her Instagram story on Thursday (May 28).

In the adorable montage, Kylie and Stormi looked to be around the same age and were both being cradled in someone's arms.

Kylie Jenner shares adorable throwback in side-by-side photo with daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares adorable throwback in side-by-side photo with daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

The throwback photo showed Kylie wearing a blunt bowl haircut, with a cute pink ballerina costume. 

Both Kylie and Stormi showed off their beautiful smiles while having a photo taken in their individual photos.

Earlier this month, Jenner referred to daughter Stormi – who she shares with Travis Scott– as her 'twin' in a similar side-by-side.

View this post on Instagram

Aaw same hair😭❤❤😍

A post shared by @ godess.kylie on

Underneath the photo on the fan page, the comments were flooded with comments saying how similar they look to each other.

One fan wrote "Omg they have the same smile", while another user wrote "Oh wow! Her daughter looks like her!"

Fans comment underneath the side-by-side photo
Fans comment underneath the side-by-side photo. Picture: Instagram
Fans point out the similarities between Kylie and Stormi
Fans point out the similarities between Kylie and Stormi. Picture: Instagram
Fans are shocked at how much Kylie and Stormi 'lookalike'
Fans are shocked at how much Kylie and Stormi 'lookalike'. Picture: Instagram

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February, 2018, after having made the decision to hide her pregnancy for the full-term.

However, the internet sensation shares the sweetest images and videos of the tot.

Do you think they look alike? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

'Wireless Connect' - A virtual 360° festival

Wireless Festival 2020: Virtual 360° festival ‘Wireless Connect’ announced
Ice Cube & Tracee Ellis Ross talk new movie 'The High Note'

Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr discuss new film 'The High Note'
Tekashi 6ix9ine raised a few eyebrows among fans when his dog got a little too close to him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine trolled for "making out with his dog" in video

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent and many other celebrities have demanded justice following the killing of George Floyd

George Floyd death: 50 Cent, Diddy, Beyonce and more demand justice amid protests

50 Cent

Trending

John Boyega defended his anti-racism remarks.

John Boyega defends anti-racism tweets in passionate video

When will pubs reopen in the UK? Boris Johnson thinks it will be sooner than we thought.

Pubs and restaurants could be reopening next month

Vybz Kartel reveals his favourite rapper alive

Vybz Kartel gives shout out to his "favourite rapper alive"

Lil' Wayne

Chris Brown shares birthday tribute post to his 'queen' Royalty

Chris Brown posts sweet message to daughter Royalty, 6, on her birthday

Chris Brown

Kylie Jenner has reportedly responded to Drake's 'side-piece' lyric about her.

Kylie Jenner responds to Drake calling her a 'side-piece' in leaked song

Drake