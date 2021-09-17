Kylie Jenner baby name theories go viral

Fans have speculated on what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will name their second child.

Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating on what she and Travis Scott will name their second child.

On Sept. 8, the billionaire beauty mogul announced that she and Travis are expecting a baby, sharing a sweet montage of video clips from special moments in their pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner shows her pregnant baby bump in surprise video. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 24 year-old reality TV star shared the moment she told her mother, Kris Jenner, about her pregnancy.

She also included other cute moments, such as her ultrasound baby scan, her and Travis celebrating and Stormi holding her belly.

Kylie's fans were in total shock when the star revealed she was pregnant and flooded her Instagram video with congratulatory messages.

Fans also took to social media to speculate on what Kylie and Travis would name their baby – and most of them were inspired by their three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster's name.

A viral photo of name speculations made its way around social media, with fans hilariously reacting to the post.

A Kylie fan page on Instagram shared a photo of a list of potential names the couple may name their child.

The names list title reads 'Baby #2 Names' and lists the names: Raini, Windi, Cloudi, Humidi, Sunni, Dri, Breezi and Coldi.

Clearly inspired by the weather, the names are a hilarious take on their first child's name 'Stormi'.

Fans took to the comments to add to the funny list, commenting: 'Tsunami', 'Global Warmi', 'Icy', 'Thunder' and more.

One Instagram user wrote: "I was gonna say rainy but there's already a the Reigns in the family, breezy sounds like a boy's name also sunny honestly I don't know".

See other fan theories and suggestions below.

What do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will name their second child?

