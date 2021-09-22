Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott slammed for ‘shutting down rides’ at Houston Zoo

The celebrity couple have angered Houston Zoo visitors after 'locking off ride access' for their family trip.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have angered some parents after their VIP family trip to Houston Zoo.

The pregnant reality TV star and rapper Scott, took their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to the zoo on Sunday.

Kylie Jenner (L) and Travis Scott (R) are expecting their second child, after welcoming Stormi in 2018. Picture: Getty

While the family enjoyed their time on their outing, other families who attended the zoo on the same day claimed they were inconvenienced by the celebrity family.

Some visitors expressed they were frustrated as the famous family booked a 'VIP tour', which lead to some people being unable to ride on some rides.

According to Click Houston, a woman named Crytsal Stemberger was visiting the zoo with her 3-year-old daughter Cadence and said she was unable to ride the Carousel due to the VIP’s.

“We’re going to the carousel because it’s her favorite thing to do. She does it every time we’re there. We scanned her ticket, she got in line maybe 2 people in or 3 people about to get on the carousel and then they cleared the entire place out,” said Stemberger.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Stemberger revealed that she had attempted again later in hopes it would be available, but the carousel was shut down a again.

She told the publication: “12 kids were in line the first time maybe 14 the second time because it had just reopened"

“They weren’t as important as this family? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

After KPRC contacted the Houston Zoo, they released a statement on the matter saying: “We closed off the carousel twice for 30 minutes each time today for special guests on a VIP tour,” said a zoo spokeswoman, by the name of Jackie Wallace.

Wallace said the area is typically cleared for the safety of everyone and apologised for any inconvenience to zoo visitors.

The celebrity couple have been slammed after a VIP trip to Houston Zoo. Picture: Getty

However, this did not stop parents expressing how they felt on social media.

One zoo-goer took to Twitter and wrote: "@KylieJenner Just a sad FYI, but your security cleared out the carousel line at the Houston Zoo twice today after people paid.

At Noon and again at 12:40pm. Our 3 year old was in line BOTH times. We had to leave for her nap time so no carousel for her today."

After catching wind of the news, one fan wrote "Your telling me Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shut down the Houston zoo apparently twice yesterday for themselves even though everyone who was there has to pay ??? I’d be getting a refund lmao"

See other reactions to Kylie and Travis family trip at Houston Zoo below.

Kylie and Travis at the Houston zoo. I guess people can’t enjoy the zoo since they had to block it off over them to enjoy. — T E N (@TeNsHoTs956) September 19, 2021

Yesterday, Sunday, when families like to do family things, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took their child to the Houston zoo. Here's where it got sticky: they closed the carrousel down TWICE to only allow their one child (Jenner/Scotts kid) to ride it alone. — Ecogrrl1 (@Ecogrrl1) September 20, 2021

@KylieJenner no matter how much money I had, i would never allow myself to put kids out of riding a carousel. Refund those families. @houstonzoo #humbled #BeBetter #houston — Sandra Waltman (@Sandra_Waltmanx) September 22, 2021

So Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their kid was at the Houston Zoo and people are upset because they shut the zoo down. I get it. — Chloe Mac (@AchtungBaby89) September 20, 2021

If you really cared about little babies and kids, you wouldn't have closed off the zoo/carrousel for them like you did in Houston. — Positivity please (@p0sitivity_plz) September 22, 2021

😂 people really tight the Houston zoo shut down a ride for @KylieJenner.

I’m mad I wasn’t there to see her 😩😭 — a l e x a n d r i a (@allie_lyne) September 20, 2021

@KylieJenner I wish I knew u were at houston zoo It is only 15 mins away from me hope storming enjoyed it. — Maisoon Idris (@IdrisMaisoon) September 22, 2021

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA