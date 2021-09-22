Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott slammed for ‘shutting down rides’ at Houston Zoo

22 September 2021, 11:43 | Updated: 22 September 2021, 12:10

The celebrity couple have angered Houston Zoo visitors after 'locking off ride access' for their family trip.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have angered some parents after their VIP family trip to Houston Zoo.

The pregnant reality TV star and rapper Scott, took their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to the zoo on Sunday.

Kylie Jenner (L) and Travis Scott (R) are expecting their second child, after welcoming Stormi in 2018.
Kylie Jenner (L) and Travis Scott (R) are expecting their second child, after welcoming Stormi in 2018. Picture: Getty

While the family enjoyed their time on their outing, other families who attended the zoo on the same day claimed they were inconvenienced by the celebrity family.

Some visitors expressed they were frustrated as the famous family booked a 'VIP tour', which lead to some people being unable to ride on some rides.

According to Click Houston, a woman named Crytsal Stemberger was visiting the zoo with her 3-year-old daughter Cadence and said she was unable to ride the Carousel due to the VIP’s.

“We’re going to the carousel because it’s her favorite thing to do. She does it every time we’re there. We scanned her ticket, she got in line maybe 2 people in or 3 people about to get on the carousel and then they cleared the entire place out,” said Stemberger.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott.
Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Stemberger revealed that she had attempted again later in hopes it would be available, but the carousel was shut down a again.

She told the publication: “12 kids were in line the first time maybe 14 the second time because it had just reopened"

“They weren’t as important as this family? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

After KPRC contacted the Houston Zoo, they released a statement on the matter saying: “We closed off the carousel twice for 30 minutes each time today for special guests on a VIP tour,” said a zoo spokeswoman, by the name of Jackie Wallace.

Wallace said the area is typically cleared for the safety of everyone and apologised for any inconvenience to zoo visitors.

The celebrity couple have been slammed after a VIP trip to Houston Zoo.
The celebrity couple have been slammed after a VIP trip to Houston Zoo. Picture: Getty

However, this did not stop parents expressing how they felt on social media.

One zoo-goer took to Twitter and wrote: "@KylieJenner Just a sad FYI, but your security cleared out the carousel line at the Houston Zoo twice today after people paid.

At Noon and again at 12:40pm. Our 3 year old was in line BOTH times. We had to leave for her nap time so no carousel for her today."

After catching wind of the news, one fan wrote "Your telling me Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shut down the Houston zoo apparently twice yesterday for themselves even though everyone who was there has to pay ??? I’d be getting a refund lmao"

See other reactions to Kylie and Travis family trip at Houston Zoo below.

