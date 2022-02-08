Julia Fox responds to Kanye West split rumours after deleting their Instagram photos

The actress has addressed rumours the she and Ye have broken up. This comes after fans noticed that Fox deleted photos of her and the rapper from her Instagram.

Julia Fox has addressed rumours that she and Kanye West had broken up after deleting photos of them from her Instagram.

Over the weekend, fans suspected that the pair's romance may have come to an end after noticing that the actress deleted images and her rapper beau.

Julia Fox and Kanye West confirmed their relationship with a PDA-filled cover for Interview Magazine. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (Feb 6) Fox took to her Instagram Stories to address claims that her and the 'Gold Digger' rapper had split.

In a short video, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress revealed why she unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and deleted photos of herself with Ye.

“Guys, relax,” she said. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.

And I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

However, this is not the first time Fox has defended herself in regards to her relationship with Kanye.

During a recent episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox shut down critics who claim she’s dating Kanye for “fame,” “clout,” and “money.”

Ye and Julia Fox were pictured together on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

The actress said: “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox explained.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

In another episode of the podcast, Fox also shut down claims that she dated Drake before she dated Kanye West.

Clarifying that she and Drizzy were just friends, Fox said: “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it.”

She added: “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” adding that that was “fully 2020, like, two years ago".

Fox and West started dating for over a month ago. Fox recounted their first week together in a January 6 blog for Interview magazine.