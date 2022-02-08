Julia Fox responds to Kanye West split rumours after deleting their Instagram photos

8 February 2022, 17:02

The actress has addressed rumours the she and Ye have broken up. This comes after fans noticed that Fox deleted photos of her and the rapper from her Instagram.

Julia Fox has addressed rumours that she and Kanye West had broken up after deleting photos of them from her Instagram.

Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West

Over the weekend, fans suspected that the pair's romance may have come to an end after noticing that the actress deleted images and her rapper beau.

Julia Fox and Kanye West confirmed their relationship with a PDA-filled cover for Interview Magazine.
Julia Fox and Kanye West confirmed their relationship with a PDA-filled cover for Interview Magazine. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (Feb 6) Fox took to her Instagram Stories to address claims that her and the 'Gold Digger' rapper had split.

In a short video, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress revealed why she unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and deleted photos of herself with Ye.

“Guys, relax,” she said. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.

And I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

However, this is not the first time Fox has defended herself in regards to her relationship with Kanye.

During a recent episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox shut down critics who claim she’s dating Kanye for “fame,” “clout,” and “money.”

Ye and Julia Fox were pictured together on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ye and Julia Fox were pictured together on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

The actress said: “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox explained.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

In another episode of the podcast, Fox also shut down claims that she dated Drake before she dated Kanye West.

Clarifying that she and Drizzy were just friends, Fox said: “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it.”

She added: “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” adding that that was “fully 2020, like, two years ago".

Fox and West started dating for over a month ago. Fox recounted their first week together in a January 6 blog for Interview magazine.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more
Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': release date, tracklist, features & more
Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West

Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West
Azealia Banks brands Kanye West an 'abusive psychopath' amid Kim Kardashian feud

Azealia Banks brands Kanye West an 'abusive psychopath' amid Kim Kardashian feud
Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

More News

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Brit Awards 2022: Full list of award winners & nominees

Who is Chris Brown's 'alleged' third baby mama Diamond Brown? Age, Instagram & more

Who is Chris Brown's alleged third baby mama Diamond Brown? Age, Instagram & more

Chris Brown

Stormzy, Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown

Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of rumoured third child with Diamond Brown

Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of rumoured third child with Diamond Brown

Chris Brown