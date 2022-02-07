Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

In the now deleted posts, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram claiming Kim has accused him of 'putting a hit out on her' whilst exposing family text messages

Kanye West took to Instagram this past weekend claiming that his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'.

In the now deleted post, he captioned the post:

"Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her so let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughters part and Im accused of stealing now Im being accused of putting a hit on her".

Kanye West claims that Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her. Picture: Instagram

"These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with black mens lives weather its getting them free or getting them locked up. Im not playing about my black children anymore" he continued.

He also went onto share an alleged text from Kim's 'Kara' who seemingly agreed with the DONDA rapper about not wanting North on TikTok and wanting to know what he should do.

Kanye shared a screenshot of Kim's cousin 'Kara' agreeing with his thoughts on North having a TikTok account. Picture: Instagram

"This is an example of Kim's cousin agreeing with me about TikTok then proceeding to ask me for some yeezys" he commented.

"Afterwards her other cousin Kara called me saying she agreed with me then said she would speak out publicly which she never did. Then she suggested I take medication".

He also went onto defuse Kim's claims of being the 'main provider' for their kids adding:

"What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs".

Kanye West shared a screenshot from North West's TikTok and let his fans know he disapproves of her account. Picture: TikTok/Instagram

Last Friday (Feb 4), Kanye shared a screenshot of their 8-year-old daughter North West in a TikTok video – letting fans and followers know he is still upset that she has an account on the popular social media platform.

"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?" he wrote.

Kim instantly responded to his post by sharing a lengthy statement on her Instagram stories.

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye's rant over daughter North's TikTok. Picture: Instagram

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity" she wrote, adding:

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka. Picture: Getty

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians starlet filed for divorce in February 2021, admitting in her court filings that she wants out her of marriage ASAP, asking for it to be fast-tracked which resulted in her opting to become legally single.

This comes after she confirmed her romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans speculated grew following the two kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit on SNL last year.

Kanye is reportedly dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, which she later confirmed to Interview Magazine.