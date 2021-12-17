North West, 8, wows fans with her expensive handbag collection in TikTok video

Fans are stunned after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, shows off her extensive pricey handbag collection,

North West is back on TikTok after being banned from going live without supervision after she filmed her mum, Kim Kardashian, relaxing in bed.

Now, the eight-year-old has returned to her 2.8 million followers on the platform, to show of her extensive handbag collection.

On Wednesday (Dec 15) North West – the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – shared a video showing fans her pricy handbags in her closet.

In the short clip, North went into her wardrobe, showing several shelves stacked with numerous handbags.

'These are my bags,' North simply captioned the video, while showing her sparkly bags.

In North's collection, she had a glittering Judith Leiber bag shaped like a slice of pepperoni pizza, which sells for roughly $5,700.

She also had another Judith Leiber bag resembling the iconic Cinderella pumpkin carriage from the Disney animated film, which costs about the same amount.

Another bag from the same brand was spotted, which was a purple gummy bear–shaped bag that costs close to $5,500.

The social media star had another Judith Leiber bag in her collection – a doughnut shaped bag covered in sparkles, which costs just under $4,200.

North's collection also included a cream-coloured Louis Vuitton clutch bag with a sweet pattern, and a Balenciaga bag.

The eight-year-old star panned her camera towards the upper shelves, to lower shelves, showing off her impressive collection.

North had some more reserved black bags on the top shelf, including a black patterned Dior saddlebag, which is priced around $3,800.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their thoughts after North showed fans her pricey handbag collection.

North West really flexing on us with her bag collection — Ayanna🤍 (@AyannaMarcelin) December 16, 2021

north west just posted all of her designer bags on her tiktok and now I’m jealous of a 9 year old — m a n a h a l (@agn0dic3) December 16, 2021