North West TikTok fans request for her to expose the Kardashian-Jenners bank cards

2 December 2021, 10:24

After her account launch went viral, fans left hilarious comments under the video asking North to drop her families bank details

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week, North West and Kim Kardashian launched their joint launched TikTok account that saw the two dancing and singing along to songs. Already sitting on 1.8 million followers and 10.9 million likes, the channel went viral shortly after its launch.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West TikTok account: Username, age, videos & more

But the funniest thing to come from the channel yet has been the hilarious comment section where fans have been asking North to drop her families bank details on the page.

One fan wrote: "northyyy do you know how to do bank transfer?".

Another one commented: "have you seen that trend where you show all your parents bank info?".

A third fan joked: "ok north have you heard oh this game called Zelle its super fun and easy to learn".

There were even jokes about Pete Davison being present at Thanksgiving. "north baby was there a tall white guy at thanksgiving" one fan wrote.

Jokes about Pete on North's TikTok
Jokes about Pete on North's TikTok. Picture: Getty/TikTok

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live during a skit for the show.

The pair have seemingly confirmed their relationship after the pair were spotted out in public holding hands.

Ever since, the pair have been spotted out on private dinners and sporting matching outfits. Pete has been Kim's first public romantic partner since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February this year.

Kim and Kanye Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game
Kim and Kanye Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

NBA YoungBoy admits to having a crush on Doja Cat

NBA YoungBoy admits to having a crush on Doja Cat

Is Rihanna pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby? Fans speculate the pair are expecting first child

Is Rihanna pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby? Fans speculate the pair are expecting first child

Rihanna

Juice WRLD day: Album launch event, date, time, tickets & more

Juice WRLD day: Album launch event, date, time, tickets & more
Juice WRLD new album 'Fighting Demons': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Juice WRLD new album 'Fighting Demons': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Trending

Will & Yewande 'Tea Time' podcast on Capital XTRA: Everything you need to know

Will & Yewande 'Tea Time' podcast on Capital XTRA: Everything you need to know
Ari Lennox arrested in Amsterdam after alleged racial profiling

Ari Lennox arrested in Amsterdam after alleged racial profiling
Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
How did Virgil Abloh die? What was his cause of death?

How did Virgil Abloh die? What was his cause of death?