North West TikTok fans request for her to expose the Kardashian-Jenners bank cards

After her account launch went viral, fans left hilarious comments under the video asking North to drop her families bank details

This week, North West and Kim Kardashian launched their joint launched TikTok account that saw the two dancing and singing along to songs. Already sitting on 1.8 million followers and 10.9 million likes, the channel went viral shortly after its launch.

But the funniest thing to come from the channel yet has been the hilarious comment section where fans have been asking North to drop her families bank details on the page.

north west has a tiktok page and the comments are killing me 😭 pic.twitter.com/qZal32wHTC — Rad1 👁‍🗨 (@R1Sharif) November 27, 2021

One fan wrote: "northyyy do you know how to do bank transfer?".

Another one commented: "have you seen that trend where you show all your parents bank info?".

A third fan joked: "ok north have you heard oh this game called Zelle its super fun and easy to learn".

There were even jokes about Pete Davison being present at Thanksgiving. "north baby was there a tall white guy at thanksgiving" one fan wrote.

Jokes about Pete on North's TikTok. Picture: Getty/TikTok

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live during a skit for the show.

The pair have seemingly confirmed their relationship after the pair were spotted out in public holding hands.

Ever since, the pair have been spotted out on private dinners and sporting matching outfits. Pete has been Kim's first public romantic partner since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February this year.

Kim and Kanye Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game. Picture: Getty

