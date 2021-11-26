Kim Kardashian's daughter North West TikTok account: Username, age, videos & more

Kim and her daughter North West have launched their joint TikTok account! Here's everything we know so far...

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have a new joint TikTok account – offering insight of the reality TV star and her eldest child's relationship.

The SKIMS founder and North launched their account on Thanksgiving. The mother daughter duo have already amassed a whopping 113.5k thousand followers and have posted 14 new in just 20 hours.

Here's what we know about Kim and North's joint TikTok account so far...