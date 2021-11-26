Kim Kardashian's daughter North West TikTok account: Username, age, videos & more
26 November 2021, 15:48
Kim and her daughter North West have launched their joint TikTok account! Here's everything we know so far...
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have a new joint TikTok account – offering insight of the reality TV star and her eldest child's relationship.
The SKIMS founder and North launched their account on Thanksgiving. The mother daughter duo have already amassed a whopping 113.5k thousand followers and have posted 14 new in just 20 hours.
Here's what we know about Kim and North's joint TikTok account so far...
-
What is the username for Kim and North's TikTok account?
Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, launched their joint TikTok account on Thanksgiving (Nov 25).
In just 12 hours, the pair managed to rack up 66 thousand followers, leading with 14 new videos on their account.
Kim and North's TikTok account handle is @KimAndNorth.
-
What will Kim and North's TikTok content be about?
Most of the recordings on the TikTok account are filmed by North – who captures the fun activities she does with the closest people to her.
Kim and North seem to be documenting their lifestyle by uploading videos of them; singing along to songs and sticking their tongues out, riding in golf carts, and North hanging out with her cousins Penelope Disick.
In another clip, North showed fans of her family Autumn season decor – including pumpkins, fall leaves, barrels of hay, gourds and balloons.
She also shared a video of Christmas decorations. See below.
-
How old is North West?
North West is currently eight-years-old. She was born on 15 June 2013, to parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
The star is the eldest child of Kim and Kanye West, with her siblings being younger than her.
The estranged couple share four children together: North, eight, Saint, five, Psalm, three, and Chicago, two.