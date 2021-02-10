North West, 7, sparks hilarious Twitter memes with viral oil painting

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter has been compared to American painter Bob Ross'.

At just seven years old North West is creating oil paintings so well done, that fans wrongly thought they were fake.

Kim Kardashian dating history: from Kanye West to Van Jones

North's mother, Kim Kardashian, dispelled the false rumour that North did not do the painting in a fiery Instagram rant.

On Tuesday (Feb 9) Kim took to her Instagram story, writing: "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," she continued.

Kim Kardashian shares a photo of North West holding her oil painting
Kim Kardashian shares a photo of North West holding her oil painting. Picture: Instagram

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?" Kim wrote.

Kim added"Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls claiming North West did not paint her art
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls claiming North West did not paint her art. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian referred to her seven year old daughter as 'my little artist North'.

Despite Kim and Kanye going through their marriage woes, they have always insisted on the best for their four children.

Kim and Kanye seem determined to nurture their children talents – from son Saint's Japanese lessons – to violin lessons at three for North.

North has also walked the runway, performed her very own rap during her fathers Yeezy Autumn/Winter 2020 collection Paris fashion show.

As for now, North's recent oil painting has been the trending topic, going viral on social media. Check out some reactive memes below.

