Kim Kardashian responds after North West is accused of “copying” viral song during rap debut

3 March 2020, 10:55

Kim Kardashian responds to ZaZa's parents over North West's performance
Kim Kardashian responds to ZaZa's parents over North West's performance. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Kim Kardashian has spoken out after North West's performance is accused of copying ZaZa's viral song "What I Do", without being credited.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, 5, made her rap debut at Ye's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week showcase on Monday evening (Mar 2).

Kim Kardashian bought daughter Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' outfit for Christmas

Although North West's performance was praised and hailed as "inspiring" for other young children, it was also accused of being a copy of internet sensation ZaZa's viral song "What I Do".

ZaZa's parents addressed North's performance, after she "remixed" ZaZa's song.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote 'in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make.'

The post continues to read: 'We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!'

'What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT . . PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!'

'We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED,' they added.

Kim Kardashian, 39, responded to ZaZa's parents underneath their post, writing 'We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!' she wrote.

'Todays performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise.'

Kim Kardashian responds to ZaZa's parents
Kim Kardashian responds to ZaZa's parents. Picture: Instagram

'I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon,' she finished, adding heart emojis.

However, fans on Twitter still did not like the fact that Kim Kardashian initially did not pay homage to Zaza. See Twitter reactions below.

