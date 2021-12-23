Cardi B gifts Offset a $2 million cheque for his birthday

Gifting Offset a $2 million dollar check, the Bodak Yellow rapper took to her Instagram to celebrate her husband's 30th birthday

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cardi B might be the best wife of all-time. Celebrating her husband Offset's 30th birthday earlier this month, she gifted him a big fat check of $2 million during his sneaker-themed birthday party.

Presenting him with the check, the married couple partied the night away with many of their A-list celebrities in attendance including Kanye West, The Game, French Montana, and of course, his bandmates Quavo and Takeoff.

Cardi B gifted Offset $2 million dollars for his 30th birthday. pic.twitter.com/1CBZPwg8Pk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2021

Posting a series of pictures of them together on her IG account, Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – captioned the post saying:

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 . I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️".

She continued: "I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party 🎉".

Cardi B and Offset at Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka. Picture: Getty

Back in September, the two welcomed their second child together, a healthy baby born whose name is yet to be revealed.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kulture, on July 10 2018, just after the two tied the knot.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.