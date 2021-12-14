North West gets told off for live-streaming Kim Kardashian in bed on TikTok

Giving the fans a tour on TikTok live, North West got in trouble with mum Kim Kardashian after not asking for permission purposefully showing her mum laying in bed

North West got in trouble live on TikTok earlier this week by her mum Kim Kardashian after she posted a video touring the family’s Hollywood home without Kim's permission.

“Let’s give a house tour” the adorable 8-year-old of both Kim and Kanye's is heard saying in the video whilst walking down the hallway of their hidden home that featured a big white Christmas trees lined with decorations.

Kim Kardashian caught on North West's Live on TikTok without her knowing. Picture: TikTok

Quickly showing her Kim laying in bed on her phone, you can hear North giggle as she says "Mom, I’m Live" which was quickly met by a not-so-pleased tone from Kim who said: "No, stop. You’re not allowed to".

But by then, it was too late as the video had been watched by several fans who screen recorded Kim in her bed and shared it on social media.

North West and Kim Kardashian launched their joint launched TikTok account two weeks ago, gaining 2.3 million followers and 16.1 million likes.

The account has clips of North, Kim and siblings dancing, singing, hanging with their mom and showing off their house.

