North West gets told off for live-streaming Kim Kardashian in bed on TikTok

14 December 2021, 17:24 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 17:28

Giving the fans a tour on TikTok live, North West got in trouble with mum Kim Kardashian after not asking for permission purposefully showing her mum laying in bed

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North West got in trouble live on TikTok earlier this week by her mum Kim Kardashian after she posted a video touring the family’s Hollywood home without Kim's permission.

North West TikTok fans request for her to expose the Kardashian-Jenners bank cards

“Let’s give a house tour” the adorable 8-year-old of both Kim and Kanye's is heard saying in the video whilst walking down the hallway of their hidden home that featured a big white Christmas trees lined with decorations.

Kim Kardashian caught on North West's Live on TikTok without her knowing
Kim Kardashian caught on North West's Live on TikTok without her knowing. Picture: TikTok

Quickly showing her Kim laying in bed on her phone, you can hear North giggle as she says "Mom, I’m Live" which was quickly met by a not-so-pleased tone from Kim who said: "No, stop. You’re not allowed to".

But by then, it was too late as the video had been watched by several fans who screen recorded Kim in her bed and shared it on social media.

North West and Kim Kardashian launched their joint launched TikTok account two weeks ago, gaining 2.3 million followers and 16.1 million likes.

The account has clips of North, Kim and siblings dancing, singing, hanging with their mom and showing off their house.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Saweetie roasted over 'out of breath' Jingle Ball performance

Saweetie roasted over 'out of breath' Jingle Ball performance
Kim Kardashian asks for 'immediate termination' of marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian asks for 'immediate termination' of marriage to Kanye West
Kim Kardashian responds to longstanding blackfishing accusations

Kim Kardashian responds to longstanding blackfishing accusations
DaBaby 'has drinks thrown at him' during Rolling Loud performance

DaBaby 'has drinks thrown at him' during Rolling Loud performance

Trending

Madonna slams 50 Cent's 'fake' apology after he mocked her photos

Madonna slams 50 Cent's 'fake' apology after he mocked her photos

50 Cent

Travis Scott axed from Coachella 2022 line-up after Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott axed from Coachella 2022 line-up after Astroworld disaster
Who is Chris Brown's 'alleged' third baby mama Diamond Brown? Age, Instagram & more

Who is Chris Brown's alleged third baby mama Diamond Brown? Age, Instagram & more

Chris Brown

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown

Beyoncé fans think she's dropping new music before Christmas

Beyoncé fans think she's dropping new music before Christmas

Beyonce