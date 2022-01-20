What does 'Pushin P' mean? Gunna's viral phrase explained

20 January 2022, 15:31 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 16:06

Here's what we know about the popularised new phrase by Atlanta rapper Gunna...

'P' has been all over the internet, and fans are seeking to know exactly what it is! Inspired by rapper Gunna, hip hop fans are wondering what his popular phrase means.

The phrase, which has given birth to many memes and captions to post has become the new craze on social media. Here's everything we know about the phrase.

Gunna inspires a fun, playful movement in pop culture.
  1. What is 'Pushin P'? What does it mean?

    It all began after Gunna dropped his track'Pushin P', featuring Future and Young Thug, on January 7.

    The track is on the Atlanta rapper's third studio album DS4EVER – which has scored the no.1 spot one the billboard 200 charts.

    The 28-year-old rapper has been seen popularising the "P" emoji on his social media since the song's release. The movement has sparked big conversation in pop culture.

    Gunna has been using the 'P' to push his new album DS4EVER
    The song's title and the phrase's recurrence has intrigued and sparked curiosity amongst fans,

    A stream of speculation about the words meaning have been discussed on Twitter with fans guessing what it is.

    While some fans have put forward clever and witty suggestions, other fans want a direct answer.

    Gunna explains what 'P' means

    The 'Drip Too Hard' 28-year-old has shed light on what he meant by the term.

    Gunna took to Twitter offering a series of examples of how to use P - how not to.

    On January 6, Gunna wrote: "Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not [P].

    "Now…putting your people in position is [P]. "Bossing up your B***h is [P]. "Risking your life to feed your family is [P]. "Being a real n***a off the Internet is [P]."I’m pushing [P]. "Speaking on a n**** for no reason is not [P]. Being loyal is definitely [P]."

    To put it simply, pushin P means to stay real, and the P stands for player.

    However, people have taken the term and repurposed what it means for them.

  2. How has the internet reacted to 'P'?

