What does 'Pushin P' mean? Gunna's viral phrase explained

What is 'Pushin P'? What does it mean?

It all began after Gunna dropped his track'Pushin P', featuring Future and Young Thug, on January 7.

The track is on the Atlanta rapper's third studio album DS4EVER – which has scored the no.1 spot one the billboard 200 charts.

The 28-year-old rapper has been seen popularising the "P" emoji on his social media since the song's release. The movement has sparked big conversation in pop culture.

Gunna has been using the 'P' to push his new album DS4EVER. Picture: Twitter

The song's title and the phrase's recurrence has intrigued and sparked curiosity amongst fans,

A stream of speculation about the words meaning have been discussed on Twitter with fans guessing what it is.

While some fans have put forward clever and witty suggestions, other fans want a direct answer.

Gunna explains what 'P' means

The 'Drip Too Hard' 28-year-old has shed light on what he meant by the term.

Gunna took to Twitter offering a series of examples of how to use P - how not to.

I’m Pushing 🅿️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 6, 2022

On January 6, Gunna wrote: "Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not [P].

"Now…putting your people in position is [P]. "Bossing up your B***h is [P]. "Risking your life to feed your family is [P]. "Being a real n***a off the Internet is [P]."I’m pushing [P]. "Speaking on a n**** for no reason is not [P]. Being loyal is definitely [P]."

Gunna explains what “pushin P” means pic.twitter.com/GUJEXUc1Ja — What You Expect? (@itswyexpect) January 10, 2022

To put it simply, pushin P means to stay real, and the P stands for player.

However, people have taken the term and repurposed what it means for them.