Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for letting daughter North, 8, wear makeup

The DONDA rapper is not happy with Kim after she allowed their daughter North, 8, to wear lipstick in her TikTok video despite him saying its unacceptable

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West is accusing estranged wife Kim Kardashian of trying to 'antagonise him' by letting their 8-year-old daughter North West wear makeup in her TikTok videos.

The soon-to-be divorced couple, who have been headlining news all week over Kanye's claim that he returned an unreleased second sex tape of Kim and her ex Love & Hip Hop star Ray J, is said to be mad at her

"There’s two things I said, tell her – security not gonna be in-between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok..." Kanye told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked on their podcast.

"...And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonise me or create this crazy narrative".

Kanye West speaking to Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked about controlling his own narrative and his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Hollywood Unlocked

This isn't the first time Kim has said to have gotten in trouble over letting North wear makeup. Back in 2019, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was accused to forcing North to grow up fast as he she was spotted wearing makeup in WWD Beauty Inc.

She spoke out about the situation saying that 'she'd let her eldest daughter wear make-up on special occasions' stating:

"I'd let her wear – you know, she has a little red for Christmas – I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip. So I kind of got in trouble [from Kanye] for that".

Kim also claimed that Kanye made her 'change all the rules' and ban their all the children from wearing make-up until they were at least teenagers.

"North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager".

Kim filed for divorce February 2021, later admitting in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash. Picture: Getty

The court documents that claimed her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution".

This comes after Kim confirmed her romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Kanye West is reportedly dating actress Julia Fox, after the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star confirmed their new romance after opening up about their 'instant connection' to Interview Magazine.