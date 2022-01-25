Kanye West reveals he returned unreleased Ray J sex tape to Kim Kardashian

Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper claimed he 'secured the alleged unreleased second sex tape' between his estranged wife Kim and her ex Ray J

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has addressed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian's 'second unreleased sex tape' with Ray J telling Hollywood Unlocked that he 'secured the tape' and 'returned it back to her'.

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye" the DONDA rapper claims. "I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning".

Back in September, Ray J's former manager Wack 100 claimed to be in possession of a second tape, which he revealed is 'more graphic and better than the first one' and didn’t plan to release it to anyone but Kanye.

Speaking about it on an epsiode of On The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the former manager stated:

"We got part two on the laptop and it’s never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great, personal private NFT. would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children".

Ray J responded to Wack 100's claims, taking to his Instagram saying:

"This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving."

He continued: "How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?“I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh".

Ray J and Kim Kardashian at the "The Godfather - The Game" Launch Party. Picture: Getty

Kanye also claimed that Kim got super emotional after he returned the tape to her saying:

"I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and just saw her as a commodity".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards. Picture: Getty

Despite him and Kim currently being seperated, he insists that his family is his main priority.

"At the end of the day, I’m Jesus gang. I’m about family, just me and my kids’ mom, we’re not together. But I’m still gonna be the best dad, but when you do little nuances… I’m not tryna be like Jackie Robinson where you tryna spit on me while I’m tryna hit a home run".

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce February 2021, later admitting in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

The court documents that claimed her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

"The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kim Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Kanye West]" the reality star's filing said.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live. Picture: SNL

This comes after Kim confirmed her romance with the SNL comedian after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.

Kanye West is reportedly dating actress Julia Fox, after the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star confirmed their new romance after opening up about their 'instant connection' to Interview Magazine.