Ray J responds to Wack 100's claims on 'second sex tape' with Kim Kardashian

The TV personality has spoken out after Wack 100 claims he has an unreleased second sex tape of the former couple that is more "graphic".

Ray J has spoken out after Wack 100 claimed that he has a never-seen-before sex tape of the Love and Hip-Hop star and Kim Kardashian.

The star's former manager, Wack 100 made the claims that there is a longer and 'more graphic' video of him and Kim, that has not yet been leaked to the public.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian dated from 2003 to 2006. Picture: Getty

On The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Wack 100 alleged that he has access to an alternate version of Ray J’s and Kim's infamous sex tape, which leaked in 2007.

During the interview, Wack claimed him and Ray J should “gift” the tape as a non-fungible token (NFT) to Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West.

After catching wind of Wack 100's interview, Ray J took to Instagram to respond.

On Sunday (Sept 19) the 40-year-old TV personality wrote: “This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving."

Ray J continued: "How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?“I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

Kim Kardashian's lawyer, Marty Singer, released a statement to TMZ on Wack 100's claims that he has a "part 2" to their sex tape.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack 100 claims he's had the unreleased sex tape in his possession for 10 to 12 years.

After Ray J and Kim Kardashians sex tape had leaked online, Vivid Entertainment eventually sold it as Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

Although Kim has previously referred to the sex tape as as a daunting moment in her life, she credits it as the springboard for her famous family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.