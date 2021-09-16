Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

Fans are speculating about who Kanye West may have allegedly cheated on Kim Kardashian with.

Kanye West has been rumoured to have cheated on Kim Kardashian months after the birth of their second child, Saint – who is now five years-old.

According to The Sun's sources, the 44-year-old rapper allegedly hooked up with an "A-list singer".

Kanye's cheating is said to have taken place while his wife Kim struggled with her confidence months after the arrival of their son.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

Sources have claimed that Kanye cheated on the beauty mogul while he was "mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood."

here's everything we know about the cheating scandal.