Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'

29 June 2021, 15:49

Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'
Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'. Picture: Getty

Are Wendy Williams and Ray J dating? Fans react after photo shows them leaving her home the morning after they went on a 'brunch date'.

Wendy Williams and Ray J sparked dating rumours after the singer was spotted leaving the talk show host's home.

Erica Mena slams Wendy Williams over 'shady' pregnancy & marriage comments

In new photos which quickly circulated on social media, Wendy is seen locking arms with the 'One Wish' artist the morning after she boasted about their “brunch date".

Wendy Williams are Ray J are seen walking in soho on June 28, 2021 in New York City.
Wendy Williams are Ray J are seen walking in soho on June 28, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The 56-year-old TV host walked arm in arm with Ray J, 40, as they left her New York City residence on Monday.

In the photos, the pair were both wearing face masks while Wendy was spotted in white shorts and a matching sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Ray J wore blue jeans, a red T-shirt and red jacket.

On Sunday (Jun 27) The Wendy Williams Show host shared a post bragging about how Ray J "treated her to brunch."

The TV stars both wore face masks as they cuddled up together, while Wendy described Ray J as her "little brother" because she "is close to his family."

Ray J treated Wendy Williams to a brunch date the day before they were spotted together.
Ray J treated Wendy Williams to a brunch date the day before they were spotted together. Picture: Instagram/@wendyshow

She wrote: "Guess who's treating me to brunch? He's very cute & very married."

Wendy also posted a photo of her near nip slip on Instagram, which she captioned: "My pride wears well & means everything!!"

While Wendy views Ray-J as her brother, it did not stop fans from thinking the pair were an item.

One fan wrote: "Now what is Ray J doing with Wendy Williams", while another added: "Ray J dating Wendy Williams has me cackling.".

See other fan reactions below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian labelled 'disrespectful' after wearing lace cut out dress at the Vatican

Kim Kardashian slammed over wearing 'disrespectful' dress at the Vatican
The harder they fall has an all Black main cast

The Harder They Fall: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
Cardi has responded to claims she wanted to "knock out" Nicki

Cardi B responds to claims she wanted to "knock out" Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Trending

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Shannon Singh is a contestant in the 2021 Summer Love Island

Love Island's Shannon Singh: Twitch, OnlyFans, net worth, parents & more
Coi Leray claps back at trolls body-shaming her for 'being thin'

Coi Leray claps back at trolls body-shaming her for 'being thin'
Cardi B and Offset

The complete history of Cardi B & Offset's relationship

Love Island 2021: Fans urge Ovie Soko to re-enter the villa as fans react to shows return

Love Island 2021: Fans urge Ovie Soko to re-enter the villa as they react to show's return