Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'

Are Wendy Williams and Ray J dating? Fans react after photo shows them leaving her home the morning after they went on a 'brunch date'.

Wendy Williams and Ray J sparked dating rumours after the singer was spotted leaving the talk show host's home.

In new photos which quickly circulated on social media, Wendy is seen locking arms with the 'One Wish' artist the morning after she boasted about their “brunch date".

Wendy Williams are Ray J are seen walking in soho on June 28, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The 56-year-old TV host walked arm in arm with Ray J, 40, as they left her New York City residence on Monday.

In the photos, the pair were both wearing face masks while Wendy was spotted in white shorts and a matching sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Ray J wore blue jeans, a red T-shirt and red jacket.

On Sunday (Jun 27) The Wendy Williams Show host shared a post bragging about how Ray J "treated her to brunch."

The TV stars both wore face masks as they cuddled up together, while Wendy described Ray J as her "little brother" because she "is close to his family."

Ray J treated Wendy Williams to a brunch date the day before they were spotted together. Picture: Instagram/@wendyshow

She wrote: "Guess who's treating me to brunch? He's very cute & very married."

Wendy also posted a photo of her near nip slip on Instagram, which she captioned: "My pride wears well & means everything!!"

While Wendy views Ray-J as her brother, it did not stop fans from thinking the pair were an item.

One fan wrote: "Now what is Ray J doing with Wendy Williams", while another added: "Ray J dating Wendy Williams has me cackling.".

See other fan reactions below.

Wendy Williams and Ray J it all makes sense now….😩 pic.twitter.com/snpBmczQwY — Alpina Alsina (@itscolebe) June 28, 2021

Ray J went from Kim K to Whitney Houston to Wendy Williams



Hear me out: I respect the hustle. pic.twitter.com/5JllFEe0A1 — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) June 28, 2021

Me reacting to this Ray J and Wendy Williams couple assumption pic.twitter.com/3Cwh0JiAYj — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) June 28, 2021

Wendy on The Wendy Williams Show tomorrow after being seen locked-arm with Ray J... pic.twitter.com/qCxqFQvRXn — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) June 28, 2021

RAY J AND WENDY WILLIAMS......it’s not giving. i disapprove pic.twitter.com/KKiZCNZ90y — yOuUU gOT sChOOL iNa mORnIng gET yA aSs iN tHe cAr (@ThreadSznn) June 29, 2021

Ray J and Wendy Williams???! I— pic.twitter.com/oE9bPjOVZ4 — A Blessing (@BLM_004) June 28, 2021