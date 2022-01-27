Ray J responds to Kanye West's claims of a second sex tape with Kim Kardashian

The Love & Hip Hop star has replied to Kanye's claims of a unreleased second sex tape with Kim on Twitter

Ray J has responded to Kanye West's claims of a second unreleased sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian tweeting "This needs to stop. I also have kids".

This comes after the 44-year-old rapper told Hollywood Unlocked that he 'secured' and 'returned' the unofficial sex tape to Kim after meeting Ray J in person.

This needs to stop. I also have kids — Ray J (@RayJ) January 26, 2022

Kim debunked her estranged husband's claims yesterday (Jan 26), releasing a statement that read:

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform".

Ray J and Kim Kardashian attend Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2006 Collection at Library Bar on March 22, 2006. Picture: Getty

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip" the statement continued.

Kim and her family became famous in 2007 after the original sex tape she filmed in 2002 with Ray got leaked onto a public domain, resulting in the birth of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kanye West speaking to Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked about controlling his own narrative and his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Hollywood Unlocked

This all started after Kanye sat down with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, claiming he 'secured the alleged unreleased second sex tape' from her ex Ray J in person, and returning it to Kim.

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye. I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8am in the morning".

He then alleged that she got super emotional about the situation saying:

"I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and just saw her as a commodity".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash. Picture: Getty

Back in September, Ray J's former manager Wack 100 claimed to be in possession of a second tape, which he revealed is 'more graphic and better than the first one' and didn’t plan to release it to anyone but Kanye.

Speaking about it on an epsiode of On The Bootleg Kev Podcast,the former manager stated:

"We got part two on the laptop and it’s never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great, personal private NFT. would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children".

Ray J originally responded to Wack 100's claims, taking to his Instagram saying:

"This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving."

He continued: "How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?“I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh".

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Kim filed for divorce February 2021, later admitting in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

The court documents that claimed her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution".

This comes after Kim confirmed her romance with the SNL comedian after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) take rare selfie on a double date. Picture: Instagram

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.

Kanye West is reportedly dating actress Julia Fox, after the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star confirmed their new romance after opening up about their 'instant connection' to Interview Magazine.