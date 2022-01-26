Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West's claim of a second Ray J sex tape

The SKIMS co-founder has debunked her husband's claims that a second sex tape exists with her ex-boyfriend Ray J

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has responded to her estranged husband Kanye West's claims that she has a second sex tape with former lover Ray J, that he secured and returned to her.

The 41-year-old reality star released a statement, dismissing his comments stating:

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform".

Ray J and Kim Kardashian at the Charlotte Ronson's 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party. Picture: Getty

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip" the statement continues.

Kim and her family became famous in 2007 after the original sex tape she filmed in 2002 with Ray got leaked onto a public domain.

Earlier this week in an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye claimed he 'secured the alleged unreleased second sex tape' from her ex Ray J in person, and returning it to Kim.

Kanye West speaking to Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked about controlling his own narrative and his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Hollywood Unlocked

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye. I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning".

He allegedly claims that she got super emotional about the situation saying:

"I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and just saw her as a commodity".

Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion in 2019. Picture: Getty

Back in September, Ray J's former manager Wack 100 claimed to be in possession of a second tape, which he revealed is 'more graphic and better than the first one' and didn’t plan to release it to anyone but Kanye.

Speaking about it on an epsiode of On The Bootleg Kev Podcast,the former manager stated:

"We got part two on the laptop and it’s never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great, personal private NFT. would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children".

Ray J responded to Wack 100's claims, taking to his Instagram saying: "This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving."

He continued: "How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?“I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, later admitting in court documents that she wants out her of marriage ASAP, fast tracking the divorce by opting to become legally single.

The court documents that claimed her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

"The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kim Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Kanye West]" the reality star's filing said.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

This comes after Kim confirmed her romance with the SNL comedian after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.

Kanye West is reportedly dating actress Julia Fox, after the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star confirmed their new romance after opening up about their 'instant connection' to Interview Magazine.