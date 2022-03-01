Kanye West goes Instagram official with girlfriend Chaney Jones

It looks like Kanye West has an official new boo... again!

Kanye West and Chaney Jones have officially gone Instagram official, confirming rumours that they are a thing by sharing a selfie of them together on her IG story on Monday (Feb 28).

The Kim Kardashian lookalike is seen flashing a smile whilst standing in front of the DONDA 2 rapper, who can be seen wearing a Black leather jacket with a serious face on.

Chaney Jones posted a selfie with Kanye West on her IG story confirming the pair's romance despite the rapper's ongoing divorce to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

An insider told TMZ that both Kanye and Chaney are 'just having fun and their romance is not anything official', noting that the rapper was undeniably drawn to Jones because of her similarities to Kim.

The pair were first seen together following Ye's breakup with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Not only were they seen leaving the listening party for his new album, Donda 2 in Malibu, they were also spotted out on a shopping spree stopping by a Balenciaga store for before picking up lunch.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February 2021, stating in court records that she no longer wants to be married and wishes to stay legally single until things are finalised.

The soon-to-be divorced couple have four children together: North, who is eight years old, Saint, who is six years old, Chicago, who is four years old, and Psalm, who is two years old.

Who is Chaney Jones?

Chaney Jones is a popular model, social media personality and influencer. The 24-years-old is also the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioural Health, a company that provides "counselling given by certified behavioural experts".

Jones' biography on her company's website claims that she is now pursuing a master's degree in counselling at Wilmington University.

Jones went to the University of Delaware to study elementary education and believes that "counselling and behavioural health treatment is a healthy move for everyone."