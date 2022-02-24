Julia Fox dating history: From Kanye West to Drake

Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France for Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Kanye West and Julia Fox officially became a couple after she confirmed the two were dating following the several rumours that were circulating, which started in December 2021.

In conversation with Interview Magazine, she detailed their time spent together, expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play".

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined" she added.

After coining the term 'Juliye' for her and her man, the pair split on Valentine's Days after Kanye repeatedly begged for his family to get back together on his Instagram.

Declaring 'I wish my wife were with me', Julia reportedly dumped the rapper.