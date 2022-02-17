Julia Fox's pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems' in viral clip sparks memes

Taking TikTok by storm with her mispronunciation of the film title 'Uncut Gems', Kanye West's old flame Julia Fox has gone viral following her most recent interview

Julia Fox has become the latest viral sensation for her pronunciation of the 2020 film 'Uncut Gems' in a recent TikTok clip that see her appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper.

Filmed just before her relationship with Kanye West ended, she was asked if she considers self to be his muse, to which she replied: "Yeah, a little maybe".

When she was then asked by Alexandra what the term 'muse' means to her, she commented:

"I mean, I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote Uncut Gems" – and this was when fans picked up go her weird pronunciation.

After the clip surfaced on social media, fans started mocking the actress for saying "Unca Jams" instead of "Uncut Gems", with one fan saying: "its the only words they've said for the past 72 hours".

Julia Fox appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Picture: TikTok

One user wrote: "julia fox honestly seems smart but why did she say “uncut gems” like that 😭".

Another one commented: "Someone was talking about Uncut Gems in my screenwriting class today and I could not stop thinking of the way Julia Fox says Uncut Gems in this video".

A third person said: "i wish i never saw that video of julia fox saying uncut gems".

Julia Fox attends a screening for 'Uncut Gems' during the 57th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on October 03, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Fox, who played Julia De Fiore in the film, claimed in an interview from 2020 that the Safdie brothers who directed the film based her character on her after they had met her back in 2010.

"When they sent the script for the hit movie, I asked 'have you been spying on me?' because there were a lot of similarities. Even in the character description, I was kind of like this is a little familiar. It was pretty spot-on".

Julia Fox walks the runway during LaQuan Smith - February 2022 New York Fashion Week rehearsal at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday (Feb 15), Julia responded to reports that she was 'heartbroken' and 'sad' over her split from Kanye after the two called it off following his public begging of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back.

Clapping back saying: "TEARFULLY @dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!" on her IG stories, the mum-of-one

She first confirmed her relationship with the DONDA rapper whilst in conversation with Interview Magazine, where she detailed their time spent together, later coining the term 'Juliye' for them both.