Julia Fox exposes Kanye West for ‘encouraging her to leak details to the press'

16 February 2022, 15:07

The 'Uncut Gems' actress revealed that Ye wanted her to talk to the press, while clapping back a fan.

Julia Fox has responded to claims that she often went to the press to reveal details about her and Kanye West's relationship.

Julia Fox and Azealia Banks online beef explained

Following her split from the 'Off The Grid' rapper, the 32-year-old actress has received backlash from his fans, claiming she used him for "money" and "clout".

Julia Fox and Kanye West have split after a brief relationship.
Julia Fox and Kanye West have split after a brief relationship. Picture: Getty

The Uncut Gems actress clapped back at a fan who claimed she spoke about Ye in the press as if they were married.

Underneath a post American blog Hollywood Unlocked shared about the couple's split, a fan had something to say about Fox always talking to the press about her relationship with Ye.

One fan called out Julia Fox for always taking about Kanye West in the press.
One fan called out Julia Fox for always taking about Kanye West in the press. Picture: Instagram

"You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame" one person wrote to Fox in the comment section.

The Milan-born star hit back at the fan, responding: "he f**king wanted me to!!!!" exposing the recording artist for seemingly clout chasing.

Julia Fox clapped back at the fan, claiming Kanye wanted her to talk to the press.
Julia Fox clapped back at the fan, claiming Kanye wanted her to talk to the press. Picture: Instagram

Fox also shut down reports that she was spotted "tearfully" rushing through an airport after news broke that she and Ye had split.

The actress told her followers that she "[hadn't] cried since 1997," although she later backtracked, sharing that she cried on the anniversary of a friend's death earlier this month.

"Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me, a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself, but it's NOT TRUE," the mother of one wrote in a statement on Monday (Feb 14).

She continued, "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up y'all lol and not only that, but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love [with] the man, Jesus Christ. What do [you] guys think I am, 12 years old?!"

Julia Fox cleared up rumours that she only just started liking Kim Kardashian's photos following her break up with Ye.
Julia Fox cleared up rumours that she only just started liking Kim Kardashian's photos following her break up with Ye. Picture: Instagram

At the end of her post, Fox teased that she would tell the world more about what happened in a book she plans to write, which Azealia Banks has called her out for.

Ye and Julia Fox made their relationship public in January 2022.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

The pair have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.

