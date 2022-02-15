Julia Fox responds to claims she's heartbroken after Kanye West split

15 February 2022, 16:57

Clapping back at the media for claiming that she is 'heartbroken' over her split with Kanye West, Julia Fox states that 'she hasn't cried since 1997'

Julia Fox has addressed claims that she was 'heartbroken' over the ending of relationship with Kanye West after she deleted pictures of him off her Instagram feed.

Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

"TEARFULLY @dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!" she wrote in her since-deleted IG story on Valentines Day, which shows the screenshot of the Daily Mail article.

Julia Fox addresses claims that she is 'crying' over her breakup with Kanye West
Julia Fox addresses claims that she is 'crying' over her breakup with Kanye West. Picture: Twitter

"If anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like sh*t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was f*cking late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad" she continued.

The split between the two comes after Kanye has repeatedly begging off his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back in public. After going on several online rants, insiders have claimed that Kim is refusing to take him back.

The Uncut Gems actress also addressed still being a fan of the Kardashian clan saying: "And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts,” she commented on the pop culture account’s page"

Julia Fox walks the runway during LaQuan Smith - February 2022 New York Fashion Week rehearsal at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City
Julia Fox walks the runway during LaQuan Smith - February 2022 New York Fashion Week rehearsal at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.

Julia confirmed they were a couple in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together, whilst expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy. Three weeks later, she coined them 'Juliye'.

Julia's publicist confirmed that the two have split after the few claims that they had arose.

