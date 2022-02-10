Julia Fox calls being compared to Kim Kardashian 'unfortunate'

The actress revealed what she thinks about being compared to Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West's new flame Julia Fox has said that it is "unfortunate" that she is being compared to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Uncut Gems actress discussed some misconceptions people have about her and Ye's relationship in a recent podcast chat.

Kanye West and Julia Fox went official with their relationship with a cover on Interview Magazine last month. Picture: Getty

During the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old said: "Definitely everyone's like, 'Oh look at her now, she's at dinner with Madonna,'

"But it's like actually, I set up that dinner, and I invited Kanye, so it's like… it looks a certain way but people don't know the conversations happening behind the scenes."

Julia Fox and Ye spotted outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. Picture: Getty

Fox added: "I grew up in New York City, I grew up around celebrities. Also I really feel like I earned my place to be there."

Giving props to Kanye, the actress said he encourages her to be the best version of herself.

"He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always. Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."

She added that Kanye gives her career advice, adding "that's like all he does".

Julia, who was Kanye's muse before they made it official, said that she has been compared to Kim a lot recently as they've worn "similar looks".

Julia Fox is an American actress, artist, model, and filmmaker. She is well known for her debut performance in the 2019 film 'Uncut Gems'. Picture: Getty

While she admitted that she was aware she wore similar outfits to Kim, she called the comparison "unfortunate".

“Well, we’ve worn some of, like, similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them,” she said. “I knew Kim had worn it previously, but I thought it was cool that she had worn it.”

She added that the comparisons however were “unfortunate, because women are always just being pitted against each other and obviously there’s 10 years of history that they have prior.”

"I'm not going to — I don't want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on."

Talking about her and Kanye's future, she said that Ye shared "a lot" of "us and we" conversations, which she added was "really nice".

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Getty

The pair got together after Kayne's marriage with Kim Kardashian broke down.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after she had been married to Ye for nearly seven years.

The pair have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.