Kanye West and Julia Fox are reportedly in an 'open relationship'

9 February 2022, 15:15

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, the couple are in an 'open relationship', revealing "there's no jealousy or bad vibes"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West and Julia Fox are allegedly in an 'open relationship', a report from Page Six has claimed saying "it works because there's no jealousy or bad vibes".

Kanye West 'ready to propose' to Julia Fox after a month of dating

A insider close to the two has revealed that "Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy".

Also claiming that Julia is 'allegedly talking to an unnamed man on the East Coast', Kanye was recently spotted out in Malibu with a model who resembles his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In an episode of her gossip filled podcast Forbidden Fruit with Niki Takesh, the Uncut Gems actress spoke out about her relationship with the DONDA rapper was going.

"There’s no labels, there’s none of that" she said. "It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really, like, such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational".

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Kenzo Fashion Show Front Row for Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Kenzo Fashion Show Front Row for Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

She also defused rumours that their relationship was a publicity stunt, and she's only with the 44-year-old for 'fame, clout and money'.

"It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care" she claims. "People are like 'Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money'... honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real".

Yesterday (Feb 8), the actress responded to split rumours after she appeared to delete all the photos of her and the rapper off her Instagram account.

"Guys, relax" she said. "I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore".

"And I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in'".

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Schiaparelli Fashion Show for Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022
Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Schiaparelli Fashion Show for Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West spotted out with Kim look-alike amid Julia Fox romance

Kanye West spotted out with Kim look-alike amid Julia Fox romance
Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more
Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': release date, tracklist, features & more
Julia Fox responds to Kanye West split rumours after deleting their Instagram photos

Julia Fox responds to Kanye West split rumours after deleting their Instagram photos
Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West

Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West

More News

Nick Cannon roasted after Kevin Hart gifts him a huge condom vending machine

Nick Cannon roasted after Kevin Hart gifts him a huge condom vending machine
Saweetie sparks romance rumours after posting intimate photo with mystery man

Saweetie sparks romance rumours after posting intimate photo with mystery man
Nelly apologises after accidentally leaking oral sex tape on his Instagram

Nelly apologises after accidentally leaking oral sex tape on his Instagram
Brit Awards 2022: Dave brings out Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs & Meekz during 'In The Fire' performance

Brit Awards 2022: Dave brings out Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs & Meekz during 'In The Fire' performance
Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained

Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained