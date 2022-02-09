Kanye West and Julia Fox are reportedly in an 'open relationship'

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, the couple are in an 'open relationship', revealing "there's no jealousy or bad vibes"

Kanye West and Julia Fox are allegedly in an 'open relationship', a report from Page Six has claimed saying "it works because there's no jealousy or bad vibes".

A insider close to the two has revealed that "Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy".

Also claiming that Julia is 'allegedly talking to an unnamed man on the East Coast', Kanye was recently spotted out in Malibu with a model who resembles his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In an episode of her gossip filled podcast Forbidden Fruit with Niki Takesh, the Uncut Gems actress spoke out about her relationship with the DONDA rapper was going.

"There’s no labels, there’s none of that" she said. "It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really, like, such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational".

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Kenzo Fashion Show Front Row for Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

She also defused rumours that their relationship was a publicity stunt, and she's only with the 44-year-old for 'fame, clout and money'.

"It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care" she claims. "People are like 'Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money'... honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real".

Yesterday (Feb 8), the actress responded to split rumours after she appeared to delete all the photos of her and the rapper off her Instagram account.

"Guys, relax" she said. "I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore".

"And I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in'".