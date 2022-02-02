Kanye West 'ready to propose' to Julia Fox after a month of dating

After buying her a promise ring, the 44-year-old rapper is allegedly ready to propose, with talks of him introducing Julia to his kids with soon-to-be-ex Kim Kardashian

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West is reportedly ready to pop the big question to new girlfriend Julia Fox after a month of dating, despite him still legally being married to Kim Kardashian.

The couple, who are said to be head of heels in love with each other, are allegedly comfortable and happy with their new relationship despite claims that Julia is using the rapper for clout.

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

A source close to the pair claims: "He feels Julia is his perfect match and he wants to ensure she knows just how serious he is about their future together. He even gave her a bespoke ring in Paris, as a 'promise ring'".

Continued on, they claim that Kim is reportedly 'reeling' at the idea of Julia being a stepmom to her kids with Kanye, especially given his recent social media rants about Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson.

"Kim's mum, Kris Jenner has been acting as a mediator between the two. Kanye told Kris that he wanted to introduce Julia to the kids and Kim is not happy".

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. Picture: Getty

Last week (Jan 31), rumours of an alleged whirlwind romance between Julia Fox and Ye's former rival Drake was revealed after Page Six shared that the two had a secret relationship from late 2019 to early 2020.

Reportedly showing her with gifts that included two Birkin bags and a trip to Toronto, the Certified Lover Boy reportedly reached out to Julia via Instagram DM to applaud her on her breakout role in the 2019 Netflix drama Uncut Gems, which starred Adam Sandler.

It's also being reported that Drake paid Bloomingdale’s to shut down the store, which Julia was promoting the film at, so they could spend time together'.

Last month (Jan 7), Julia confirmed her relationship with the rapper in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together whilst expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play" she explained.

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined".

Ye and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.

Rumours of the two first linking up started back in December 2021. According to reports, Julia and Kanye first met on New Year’s Eve at a surprise performance he was doing in Miami.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, later admitting in court documents that she wants out her of marriage ASAP, asking for it to be fast-tracked, opting to become legally single. They share four kids together.

This came after Kim confirmed her romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.