Julia Fox reportedly dated Drake before Kanye West

The Uncut Gems actress allegedly had a whirlwind romance with her current boyfriend's former rival Drake after he slid in her Instagram DMs

Julia Fox reportedly dated Drake long before officially becoming the girlfriend of Kanye West.

According to Page Six, the two had a secret romance from late 2019 to early 2020 with the Certified Lover Boy showering her with gifts including two Birkin bags and a trip to Toronto.

The source claims that the 'Hotline Bling' rapper reached out to Julia via Instagram DM to applaud her on her breakout role in the 2019 Netflix drama Uncut Gems, which starred Adam Sandler.

Soon after, the two met up in NYC at the the Bowery Hotel, where they met up for drinks with a few of their friends.

It's also being reported that Drake paid Bloomingdale’s to shut down the store, which Julia was promoting the film at, so they could spend time together'.

He then flew her to Los Angeles a few days after Valentine’s Day, where he gave her two of the famed Birkin bags, that cost up to $500,000. He then took her to his hometown of Toronto, where the two hit it off.

Drake performing at the Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois. Picture: Getty

The source also claims that Julia moved in with Drake for a short amount of time however their romance was cut short due to the COVID-19 virus and lockdown.

Their romance reportedly happened after the breakdown of her marriage to pilot Peter Artemiev, who she married in November 2018. She gave birth to their son on Valentines Day last year.

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month (Jan 7), Julia confirmed her relationship with the rapper in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together whilst expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play" she explained.

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined".

The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.

Rumours of the two first linking up started back in December 2021. According to reports, Julia and Kanye first met on New Year’s Eve at a surprise performance he was doing in Miami.