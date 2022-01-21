Pete Davidson 'acting like a diva' and 'missing rehearsals' to be with Kim Kardashian

After allegedly missing SNL rehearsals to spend time with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Pete has been branded 'a diva' by some of his colleagues, a source has revealed

Pete Davidson is head over heels for Kim Kardashian and its starting to show as reports have come in that he's been acting like a diva, missing rehearsals for Saturday Night Live to spend time with her.

His alleged behaviour is said to have got under the skin of some of his SNL colleagues, leaving them unimpressed as he continues to flaunt his new relationship.

Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) take rare selfie on a double date. Picture: Instagram

A source from behind-the-scenes revealed: "Pete has become a total diva at Saturday Night Live. He's missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday's show".

"Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him".

Kim and Pete confirmed their romance after fans noticed a spark between the two after they kissed during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL last October.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.

Yesterday (Jan 21), a close insider to the SNL funny man reacted to Kim's soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West's diss towards him in his new song 'Eazy'. Calling the threat 'hilarious', Pete is said to be 'unbothered' by the lyrics.

After a snippet of the track leaked online, fans noticed that Yé directedly name dropped Pete in the song rapping: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".

"Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious" says the source. "Not just that — he thinks the whole tabloid drama with him, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is hilarious. He loves it".

They also claims that Davidson – who is known for dating high-profile women including Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber – thinks 'It’s funny [to him] that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden'.