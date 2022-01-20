Pete Davidson responds after Kanye West 'threatens' him in new song

A close insider to the Saturday Night Live comedian has revealed that he found Kanye West's threat about 'beating his ass' totally hilarious

Pete Davidson has reacted to Kanye West's diss towards him in his new song 'Eazy', calling the threat 'hilarious'. The SNL funny man is said to be 'unbothered' by the lyrics, a close insider told Page Six.

After a snippet of the track leaked online, fans noticed that Yé directedly name dropped Pete in the song rapping: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".

"Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious" says the source. "Not just that — he thinks the whole tabloid drama with him, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is hilarious. He loves it".

They also claims that Davidson – who is known for dating high-profile women including Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber – thinks 'It’s funny [to him] that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden'.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

This comes after Kanye's soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian confirmed her romance with Pete after fans noticed a spark between the two after they kissed during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for Saturday Night Live in last October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.

Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) take rare selfie on a double date. Picture: Instagram

Kanye is reportedly dating actress Julia Fox, after the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star confirmed their new romance after opening up about their 'instant connection' to Interview Magazine.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride" she said.

Earlier this week, Mr West found himself in hot water with animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after the artwork for the single, which featured an image of a skinned monkey went viral.

The track, which features The Game and samples Eazy-E's 'Eazy Duz It' was captioned: "My life was never easy", and was instantly flagged as 'sensitive content' on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram to call out the DONDA rapper, the organisations statement read:

"The disturbing image of a skinned monkey that @kanyewest shared serves as a reminder that there’s no real difference between humans and other animals. Their lives aren’t easy when we abuse and kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment — they’re not ours to abuse for any reason. #EndSpeciesism".