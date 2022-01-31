Julia Fox and Pete Davidson's bizarre joint photoshoot unearthed

The duo had previously worked together in a 'saucy' photoshoot back in 2019. Now, they're Kanye and Kim's new flames.

Kanye West's new flame Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson have crossed paths in the past.

Fox, 31 and Davidson, 28, starred in a Barbie and Ken themed photoshoot together back in 2019.

Internet sleuths circulated the magazine cover on social media and were stunned after discovering the pair had worked together in the past.

Julia Fox gave her relationship with Kanye West its own nickname; 'Juliye'. Picture: Getty

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and 44-year-old rapper found it strange that the people they are romantically involved with now, happened to pose as Barbie and Ken in a previous shoot.

The estranged couple, who share four kids, have moved on since Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

I love Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together￼. Glad to see her smile and be happy again ￼❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/432k1jRwkz — Og (@OgeeKardash) January 24, 2022

Last October, romance rumours were sparked between Kim and Pete after the pair shared a kiss during a skit while Kim hosted Saturday Night Live.

Ever since, the pair have been spotted holding hands, going out on dates and jet setting to the Bahamas.

Meanwhile Julia and Kanye have gone public with their romance, after a cozy PDA photo cover for Interview Magazine.

Fox detailed her connection with Ye, opening up about their dates together so far, one of which included the pair attending Jeremy O Harris’ Slave Play in New York City together.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian, well known for hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live show. Picture: Getty

However, back in 2019, Pete starred in a cover shoot for Paper Magazine’s Break the Internet series (the same one that starred Kim herself back in 2014, balancing a glass of champagne on her behind).

Julia also starred on the cover alongside Pete as they and Julia were given the ‘plastic fantastic’ treatment in editing, so they’re all smooth, hard surfaces and jointed wrists and necks.

In one of the photos, the SNL the edge of a bathtub dressed in pink jeans, white loafers, and a lavender sleeveless sweater, with Julia joining him to pose in a bubble bath as Barbie.

The publication dubbed Fox as ‘a star on the rise in her own right’ after her role in Uncut Gems – which was produced by Pete’s pal Sebastian Bear-McClard. Sebastian also features in two fake outdoor pictures from the spread.

Julia Fox is an American actress, she made her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. Picture: Getty

In one photo, Julia is pictured on a deck chair in a pink and purple swimming costume, paired with mule heels while Pete ‘waters’ the plastic garden.

The comedian is pictured dressed in a green and white striped short suit and inflatableblack and white shoes.

In another shot, Pete sits in a chair in a pink suit while Julia poses in a nude-coloured spandex with her foot up on Pete’s crotch.

In another setting, the duo are photographed in a teen boy’s bedroom, with Pete in green chequered pyjamas.

The comedian is pictured leaning against Julia’s legs, who is sitting down wearing a pink bow tie top with matching pink tights.

In another photo, Pete also has fun posing ‘Ken nude’ in one shot in a bathroom, wearing nothing but an open paisley shirt and matching neckerchief.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Getty

Fans pointed out how coincidental it is that both Kim and Ye's new flames worked together in the past.

Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.