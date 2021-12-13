Madonna slams 50 Cent's 'fake' apology after he mocked her photos

Madonna is not buying 50 Cent's fake apology, slamming the rapper for shaming her and trying to humiliate her

Madonna is not buying 50 Cent's fake apology after he trolled her online for her recent raunchy pictures that saw the pop star pose in lingerie and fishnet tights, while also flashing a nipple in one picture.

Taking to her IG, she responded to the Candy Shop rapper in a long video clip saying: Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology ….…..,..Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had some things I needed to say. @50cent".

"Number one - it's not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out," Madonna said.

"Number two - an apology is not valid if you don't know what you're apologising for. What you should be apologising for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behaviour and remarks.

Madonna and 50 Cent on MTV's Total Request Live. Picture: Getty

She continues: "Number three, you didn't hurt my feelings, because I don't take it personally. I can never take it personally because you're not coming from an enlightened place.

"Number four - you say that you're not benefitting from it. Of course you're benefitting from it. That is what social media is all about. You do understand that, right?".

"We post things about ourselves and we use Instagram and other forms of social media because we want attention. We want people to buy our products, we want people to invest in our brands, we want people to listen to our music, we want people to go to our concerts and notice us and like us." she writes.

"There's nothing wrong with any of those things, but don't kid yourself if you think you have an Instagram account and you're not benefitting from it. Shut it down, stop lying to yourself".

Madonna at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Finishing the video, she says: "Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you and I hope that one day you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best. That's it."

The rapper is yet to respond to her most recent clap back.

