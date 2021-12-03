Madonna claps back at 50 Cent after he roasts her lingerie photo

Madonna has fallen victim to 50 Cent's trolling antics after he took to his Instagram to make rude comments on her recent look

50 Cent is the king of internet trolling and found his next victim in legend Madonna after she posted pictures of her wearing fishnet stockings under a bed.

Reposting her pics captioning it "yo this is the funniest sh*t LOL, That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old ass up LMFAO", Madonna didn't take to kind to the comments and decided to respond back.

Madonna claps back at 50 Cent on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you decided to talk smack about me!" she wrote over the photo of her and the rapper on Instagram stories.

"I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media The least elevated choice You could make as An artist and an adult. You'r just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees."

The initial set of photos, which was deleted by Instagram saw the singer show her nipple in one image with her laying on the floor with her buttocks visible in the other. She has since reposted the image on her account.

Since her clapback, the Candy Shop rapper has since apologised on his Twitter saying:

"I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology."

👀 I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03🤷🏽‍♂️ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology pic.twitter.com/Kd0EdT5R95 — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2021

