Julia Fox and Azealia Banks online beef explained
16 February 2022, 13:07
What happened between Julia Fox and Azealia Banks? Who shaded who on Instagram? Here's everything you need to know!
Julia Fox and Azealia Banks went head-to-head on Instagram last night in a vicious war of words after the 212 rapper reacted to the news of her split with Kanye West.
Julia Fox responds to claims she's heartbroken after Kanye West split
Accusing the Uncut Gems actress of faking her whirlwind short-lived relationship calling it a 'PR stunt from the jump', the rapper wrote:
"What did you hustle him for? A bag and some Lucien’s? You absolutely did not come up because if this is how women who “always date billionaires” behave when s**t goes south, threatening tell-all books… You can kiss your days as a low-rate escort goodbye, sis".
Azealia then proceeded onto exposing Julia's past drug abuse history, saying: 'it’s not what Kanye needs associated with him in any custody battle’, referring to the DONDA rapper's ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian and their co-parenting with their four children.
Branding Kanye's former bae as a ‘liability’, she took major aim at the actress and her 13-month-old son, writing:
"The fact [she] thought [Ye would] pick [her] over his children just reeks of entitlement, a lack of any real motherly instinct, and proves that [she is] in fact, a woman child. We won’t be purchasing your book".
Julia clapped back at the controversial rapper about her drug past stating:
"That is so horrible to say. It’s a real f*cking disease. And I’ve also been open about my recovery journey!!! But nobody wants to mention that right….. If this troll says one more thing about my parenting or my son".
She continued: "I was too nice to her cuz I felt sorry for her but now I realise why she spends all the holidays alone. Nobody wants that energy sis!!!".
Releasing old text exchanges from when she and Azealia were friends a few years back, the leaked messages show Azealia allegedly asked Julia where she might acquire cocaine in New York City in one of the videos.
"So it has come to my attention that this troll keeps calling me a junkie umm sis do u recall @azealiabanks" she captioned the story.
Yesterday (Feb 15), Julia Fox responded to claims that she was 'heartbroken' over her split from Kanye after she was spotted looking tearful at the airport following the rumours.
She clapped back saying: "TEARFULLY @dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!" on Valentines Day (Feb 14), showing the screenshot of the article.
The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.
Julia confirmed they were a couple in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together, whilst expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.
Three weeks later, she coined them 'Juliye'. Julia's publicist confirmed that the two have split after the few claims that they had arose.
The split between the two comes after Kanye has repeatedly begging off his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back in public. After going on several online rants, insiders have claimed that Kim is refusing to take him back.