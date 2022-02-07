Azealia Banks brands Kanye West an 'abusive psychopath' amid Kim Kardashian feud

Sharing her opinion on the Kim vs. Kanye feud, Azealia Banks called the DONDA rapper 'abusive psychopath' whilst saying 'he's never had smoke for any male adversaries'

Azealia Banks has called out Kanye West on IG stories, labelling him an 'abusive psychopath' over his current online feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Shading the 44-year-old rapper after he accused Kim of 'putting a hit out on her' on Instagram, the 'Luxury' singer wrote:

"Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye. This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion s***, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she is some sort of criminal".

Azealia Banks rips Kanye West on IG stoties following Kim Kardashian feud. Picture: Instagram

"Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f*cking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing" she continued.

Adding insult to injury, the New Yorker insists that the rapper went on to say that she has 'never once seen Kanye have this much smoke for any of his male adversaries' adding:

"Trying to accuse a mother of kidnapping her own child???? Was Chicago supposed to be hanging out with him and Julia [Fox]'s horrible cool sculpting while they get drunk and high so Julia can blow vape pen smoke in Chicago's face?".

Azealia Banks and Kanye West at the Kanye West Aftershow for Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012. Picture: Getty

She ended the rant online by adding:

"Maybe North is looking for a fun escape because she has to look online and see her dumb a*s dad always talking s*** about her mother and when Kim won't give him the attention he begs for he turns his anger on her by posting her picture to his Instagram, talking about "his will" as if she is a f***ing piece of property and not a young Black girl just trying to be happy".

"For f***s sake. Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy a*s"

Kanye West shared a screenshot from North West's TikTok and let his fans know he disapproves of her account. Picture: TikTok/Instagram

Her rant against the rapper comes after his online antics this past weekend (Feb 5) saw him go off on his soon-to-be ex-wife about their 8-year-old daughter North West being on TikTok.

"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?" he wrote, sharing a screenshot of North in one of her videos.

Back in January, he also called out Kim for trying to 'antagonise him' by letting North wear makeup in her videos. He then went on IG live and claimed that Kim was keeping him from attending their daughter Chicago's birthday party.

The SKIMS co-founder filed for divorce in February 2021, revealing in her court filings that she wants out her of marriage ASAP, asking to become legally single.

She confirmed her romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after speculation started following them kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit on Saturday Night Live last October.

West is reportedly dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, which she later confirmed to Interview Magazine.