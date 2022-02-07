Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West

The actress has addressed claims that she was dating Drake before she got with current beau Kanye West.

Julia Fox has responded to reports claiming that she once upon a time dated Canadian rapper Drake.

On Friday’s episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits, Fox, 32 told co-host Niki Takesh about her connection with the 6 God.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are in a blooming relationship. The pair have expressed their love for one another with several PDA's. Picture: Getty

Fox said: “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it.”

She continued, “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” adding that that was “fully 2020, like, two years ago,” reports E! News.

Julia Fox claimed her and Drake "were simply friends". Picture: Getty

While Drake and Kanye (Fox's current beau) did have beef, the pair have squashed their previous issues.

Giving her thoughts on Drizzy and Ye's beef, she said: “I feel like they’ve squashed their issues.”

The actress continued: “Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

Julia addressing dating Drake rumours comes after Page Six reported that Fox and Drake had a short-lived fling.

The pairs dating situation reportedly saw the two spending time with each other in New York and Los Angeles.

The publication also claimed Fox visited the 'One Dance' rapper's mansion in Toronto. However, Fox's trip allegedly cut short due to COVID-19; she was in Canada and the U.S. was closing its border in early 2020.

Fox, 32 and Ye, 44 have been breaking the internet with their PDA's and the couple have been making headlines for the past month.

The 'Gold Digger' rapper recently celebrated Fox's 32nd birthday at the Lucien bistro in Manhattan on Thursday night (3 Feb).

Fox’s loved ones were spotted at her birth celebrations —and while she reportedly received two Birkins from Drizzy in the past—Kanye gifted not only her a Baby Birkin, but got some for her friends too.

“Kanye is really into Julia and they have been inseparable recently,” an insider close to Kanye told E! News.

“When they are not together in person, they are communicating all day. He is really enjoying her company and likes her spirit. Kanye thinks Julia brings out his creativity and loves having her around. He has expressed he loves her vibe.”

Fox and West started dating for over a month ago and the actress recounted their first week together in a January 6 blog for Interview magazine.